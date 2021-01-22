Keep Your Canine Warm All Winter With These Cold-Weather Essentials for Dogs

There's something to be said for winter days spent with man's best friend—frolicking in the snow, curling up under the blankets, and winter-wonderland walks together can be great bonding experiences. But winter weather can also create discomfort for your dog, in the form of cold temperatures, chapped paws, and less time spent outside.
To help keep your pet comfortable in cold weather (both indoors and outdoors), it's important to invest in some climate-control basics. Dog coats and sweaters, heated pet beds, protective booties and other products can help your four-legged friend make the most of cold weather. Something as simple as a soft pair of socks can help perpetually-cold pooches regulate their temperature, and interactive toys are great for stimulating dogs who long for sunny days spent outdoors.
Check out these ideas for making winter walks more enjoyable, chilly nights a little cozier, and fewer hours of daylight less depressing for your pooch. From organic wool sweaters to protective paw balm, we've rounded up the best cold-weather essentials to help your dog live his best life, even when the forecast calls for flurries.
A comfy coat is the perfect cold-weather accessory for pups who are prone to getting chilly. Make potty breaks and winter walks more enjoyable for your darling dog by investing in a nice dog coat. We love this reversible weatherproof, windproof winter coat for dogs. It has a warm but lightweight design, an easy hook-and-loop closure, and comes in seven sizes.
The cold ground and slippery ice can make your dog uncomfortable and unsteady on winter walks. The easy solution to frosty paws and tip-toeing trips around the block is a pair of reliable dog booties. These waterproof, non-slip booties have stretchable fabric, a durable design, and come in a wide range of sizes.
Even indoors you pooch can get a little cold, especially at night when temperatures drop. Keep your canine cozy and warm all winter long with a comfortable, quality heated dog bed. This electric heated dog bed from K&H Pet Products has a removable 6-watt heater and a machine-washable cover. The plush bed has thick, tall foam walls to help your pet feel safe and secure.
Natural light can be a little more scarce in winter months. Make early morning trips outside or evening walks through the neighborhood easier and safer with a dog collar light. The light will help keep your pooch visible to you and passers-by and has a simple push-button operation. This rechargeable light attaches to your dog’s collar and has a lightweight, weather-resistant build.
Your pup’s sensitive paws can become dry, irritated, or even cracked from cold conditions. This dog paw wax balm works to create a barrier between your dog’s paw pads and exposure to the elements to make walks more comfortable while healing dry, cracked paws. This balm also works to protect dogs from hot asphalt and sand in the summer and is made of ingredients that are safe for your dog in case they try to lick it off.
Colder weather and shorter days might mean your beloved dog is spending more time inside than usual. An interactive toy will help mentally and physically stimulate your pet during those increased hours indoors. This interactive hide-and-seek dog toy has three squeaky hedgehog toys that can be hidden inside a plush log for your doggie to dig out.
Even when your dog isn’t headed out to play in the snow, their feet can get cold—especially on hard flooring during chilly weather. To help keep your pooch feeling cozy and warm, invest in a pair of skid-proof doggie socks for wearing inside. These adorable dog socks come in a wide range of sizes and 19 different color and pattern options. We’re partial to this adorable sock monkey style.
Dog sweaters are another great option for keeping your pet toasty warm, inside or outside. This striped wool sweater from Chilly Dog is a cute, cozy option to keep your loyal pal from feeling frigid. This stylish sweater is made from 100-percent natural, organic, fair-trade wool and has a breathable, durable, dirt-resistant design.
