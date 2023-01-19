All dog owners understand the struggle of walking their pups in the winter. It's cold, slippery, and pitch dark by 4:30. When that time of night rolls around and Fido is ready for his evening walk, the sun is nowhere to be found. Your canine pal (and you) still needs their exercise, but it can be unsafe to take them out at night. However, there are ways to make dark walks safer for you and your dog, and you won't need to sacrifice those winter walks after all.