These Adorable Winter Coats Will Keep Your Dog Warm, Toasty, and Oh-So-Fashionable

We love this reversible, plaid dog jacket that offers style at an affordable price. This dog coat is best for fall evenings or lighter winter days because it is water-resistant rather than fully waterproof—but make no mistake, it’s still an (adorable!) great-value coat. If the assortment of colors (ranging from pink to forest green) is not compelling enough, consider the fact that this lightweight flannel jacket has earned more than 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

One 5-star review of the Kuoser dog jacket says that even though their dog has long hair and doesn't usually get cold, that getting him dry during wet weather can be a pain. “The plaid side is cute for snowy days and the black, water-resistant side is excellent for rain or sleet,” she writes.

Shop Now: Kuoser Reversible Plaid Dog Jacket, starting at $16; amazon.com