I Do, Too! Adorable Pet Wedding Attire for Your Furry Friend

And if your pet is outfit-averse when it comes to dresses, tuxes, and hats, we have included plenty of other simple options like leashes and collars so they can be comfortable while joining in the celebrations. Remember not to force your pet into a an outfit they don't like, and if they do like to dress up, make sure the outfit fits properly and doesn't impede their movement. If they prefer not to be the center of attention in a crowd of people, take a quick photo op at home with both of you in your wedding best, then let them stay home while you celebrate the night away.