I Do, Too! Adorable Pet Wedding Attire for Your Furry Friend
Your pet is a big part of your life and you want her to be there to watch her "paw-rents" get hitched—a WeddingWire survey even found that 38 percent of couples included their pets in their engagement or wedding celebrations! If you do decide to include your dog or cat in your nuptials, they need to look the part with some pet wedding attire of their own.
You can dress your beagle in a ″She Said Yes!″ bandana for the engagement photos and save the date announcements or buy your dachshund a dress so she can strut her stuff down the aisle as a four-legged flower girl. We've narrowed down the dizzying number of options for adorable dog and cat wedding attire to ensure your four-legged attendant is dressed just right for the occasion.
And if your pet is outfit-averse when it comes to dresses, tuxes, and hats, we have included plenty of other simple options like leashes and collars so they can be comfortable while joining in the celebrations. Remember not to force your pet into a an outfit they don't like, and if they do like to dress up, make sure the outfit fits properly and doesn't impede their movement. If they prefer not to be the center of attention in a crowd of people, take a quick photo op at home with both of you in your wedding best, then let them stay home while you celebrate the night away.
Dog Top Hat
Be prepared for a black tie affair. This tiny top hat is made from plush and felt and includes a silk-like band that turns up the charm. It comes in two sizes (small/medium and large/extra-large) and the elastic chin strap can be adjusted to keep it perched on your pooch’s head from the moment he walks down the aisle to the last dance.
Shop now: Dog Top Hat, $10; petco.com
Wedding Reversible Dog & Cat Bandana
Let the guests know who’s top dog in the wedding party. A reversible cotton bandana with “best dog” on one side and “flower girl” on the other can be easily tied on with a hook and loop fastener. Available in extra small/small or medium/large.
Shop now: Wedding Reversible Dog & Cat Bandana, $9; chewy.com
Best Pup Dog Leash
On your wedding day, lead your dog down the aisle with a special occasion leash. This black nylon leash is printed with the words “best pup” in white font. (The same manufacturer also offers a white leash with “best day ever” printed in black font).
Shop now: Best Pup Dog Leash, $8; petco.com
Dog Flower Girl Dress
Your pup will say yes to this dress! The handmade white lace wedding dress with pretty pink flowers at the waistline will give your guests all the feels. Made from 100-percent cotton with an elastic waist, the dress comes in sizes XS to XXXL.
Shop now: Dog Flower Girl Dress, starting at $29; etsy.com
Dog Flower Collar
The bride shouldn’t be the only one with a bouquet. A handmade flower collar made with faux eucalyptus leaves, white baby’s breath, and pink peonies was designed to be loosely tied around your dog or cat's neck (and can be worn in addition to her collar). It comes in small, medium, and large sizes and custom color/flower options are available.
Shop now: Dog Flower Collar, starting at $39; etsy.com
Dog Tuxedo
Your dog will look dapper in this tiny tux. The tuxedo comes in four colors—black, black and white pinstripe, grey, and navy—and sizes from small to XXXL. It includes a collared “shirt” and a colorful bowtie completes the look. Follow the instructions to measure your pup for a perfect fit.
Shop now: Dog Tuxedo, starting at $13; amazon.com
Dog Ring Bearer Pillow
A pint-sized pillow ensures your four-legged ringbearer gets the ring safely down the aisle. The handmade satin pillow includes a ribbon sash for the rings; it can be designed in a rainbow of colors and personalized with your pet’s name and wedding date.
Shop now: Dog Ring Bearer Pillow, $28; etsy.com
Dog Neckties
Prefer a more understated approach to wedding attire? Opt for a necktie. A set of six striped ties in colors ranging from combos of teal and black, fuchsia and black, and classic black and white ensure that your dog will match the wedding party. The ties are attached to a cute white collar and attach with a Velcro closure. Each one can be adjusted from 10.4 inches to 17.5 inches.
Shop now: Dog Neckties, $16; amazon.com
Dog & Cat Striped Bow Tie
A bow tie turns a conventional collar into a sophisticated accessory. The blue-and-white-striped tie is made from a linen-like fabric and has an elastic loop to slide onto a collar. Matching collars are also available to take the look to the next level.
Shop now: Dog & Cat Striped Bow Tie, $5; target.com
Dog Bridal Veil
Your dog will walk down the aisle in style with a flowing veil that makes a statement on its own or complements her bridal attire. It's made with tulle and silk flowers with an elastic chinstrap that can be adjusted for a secure fit.
Shop now: Dog Bridal Veil, starting at $17; etsy.com
Tuxedo Dog Harness
Your dog isn’t one for dressing up? Skip the formal tux and clip them into a tuxedo-inspired harness instead. Mesh construction and plastic buckles ensure your dog is comfortable and secure while the tuxedo details—including a dashing black bowtie—will make your dog the best dressed wedding guest.
Shop now: Tuxedo Dog Harness, $20; petco.com
“My Humans Are Getting Married” T-shirt
Dress your four-legged friend in a T-shirt that reads, “My humans are getting married!” and let him reveal the big news. The black shirt with white printing is the ideal outfit for wedding announcements and save the date cards. Available in sizes from XS to XXL.
Shop now: “My Humans Are Getting Married” T-shirt, $10; petsmart.com
Personalized Dog Wedding Tag
An engraved dog tag is a classic accessory that honors your dog’s role in the wedding and can be worn long after the ceremony ends. Choose from “keeper of the rings” or “dog of honor” with your wedding date. Multiple fonts and two types of wood (Baltic birch and alder) available.
Shop now: Personalized Dog Wedding Tag, $10; etsy.com
Embellished Wedding Dog Collar
Not all flower girls wear dresses. For a pet that prefers a collar to a crinoline, this colorful leather collar with a floral accessory and jeweled letters that spell out "I do too" is just enough flare.
Shop now: Embellished Wedding Dog Collar, $25; etsy.com
Dog Wedding Dress
Your four-legged friend will be ready to walk down the aisle in this formal wedding dress, made from stain, layers of tulle, floral embellishments and faux pearl beading—there’s even a small hole for the collar and leash. Bonus: The extra-small size works for cat wedding attire, too!
Shop now: Dog Wedding Dress, $15; chewy.com