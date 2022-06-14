The 10 Best Dog Collars To Buy Right Now, in Every Style & Size
For pet parents looking to keep their pups safe while also giving them a fresh, stylish look, finding the right dog collar is essential, but it can also be a difficult task. There are seemingly endless options on the market, with collars available in all different patterns, materials, sizes, and colors. It's easy to get overwhelmed by all the selections, especially if you're not sure what kind of collar is right for your particular dog.
"This day and age, with dogs being such a big part of our lives, there are increasingly more and more products available for sizes, needs, and personalities," says Shane Gentry, the owner of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training. When wading through all the choices, he adds, make sure to focus on collars that aren't just aesthetically pleasing but seem like the best specific fit for your pup and their needs. A collar "is not something that simply connects you to your dog," Gentry explains. "It's a tool to communicate with your dog" and a way to keep them safe. To make your shopping experience as easy as possible, we've rounded up 10 of the best collars available to buy right now, separated by material, dog size, and so much more.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Joytale Reflective Dog Collar ($9)
- Best for Large Dogs: Daganxi Tactical Dog Collar ($18)
- Best for Small Dogs: Blueberry Pet Classic Solid Nylon Dog Collar ($10)
- Best Patterned: The Foggy Dog Wildwood Dog Collar ($32)
- Best Personalized: TagPup Personalized Dog Collar ($16)
- Best Glow in the Dark: Candofly Rechargeable LED Dog Collar ($13)
- Best Leather: OmniPet Signature Leather Bone Dog Collar ($12)
- Best Luxury: Hawkmarsh Engraved Leather Dog Collar ($45)
- Best Leash and Collar Set: Ladoogo Heavy Duty Dog Leash and Collar ($10)
- Best Durable: Black Rhino The Comfort Collar ($19)
Best Overall: Joytale Reflective Dog Collar
For a durable, sturdy collar that won't irritate your dog's neck and will have them looking good, look no further than this option from Joytale. The quick-release collar comes in a dozen bright, fun colors; is reflective so you can see your dog clearly at night; is made from soft, flexible nylon; and is easily adjustable. Buy it in one of five sizes to ensure a perfect fit.
Best For Large Dogs: Daganxi Tactical Dog Collar
With a larger-than-average dog, you need a collar that can give you plenty of control, like this highly popular pick from Daganxi. The tactical collar is made from supremely durable and wear-resistant nylon with a control handle you can use when training your dog or when you need to keep them right by your side.
Best For Small Dogs: Blueberry Pet Classic Solid Nylon Dog Collar
Available in six bright neon colors, this popular collar is made of durable nylon and features a strong buckle closure. It's geared for tinier pups, as it comes in an extra-small size that fits dogs with necks between 8–11 inches, but you can always upgrade to a bigger size later if you use it on a puppy who has room to grow.
Best Patterned: The Foggy Dog Wildwood Dog Collar
The Foggy Dog is well known for its colorful and trendy patterns printed on dog collars, bandanas, leashes, bow ties, and more. They debut new patterns for each season so your dog can always match the weather. The collars are high-quality with soft fabric on the outside and inside of the collar and finished with sturdy metal hardware on the buckle and D-ring.
Best Personalized: TagPup Personalized Dog Collar
Give your dog's collar an extra special touch by personalizing it to feature their name, your phone number, and any other details you want to include. This great option from Etsy is a durable, soft buckle collar that laser-engraves the words right on the front. You can also pick from three pretty, festive patterns, and you can also pick up the matching leash.
Best Glow in the Dark: Candofly Rechargeable LED Dog Collar
Never worry about losing track of your dog or risking a car not seeing them during late-night walks with this glow-in-the-dark LED collar. It's rechargeable and adjustable, and it comes with three flashing modes (flash light, slow light, and glowing) that you can change by simply clicking the on-off switch on the release buckle.
Best Leather: OmniPet Signature Leather Bone Dog Collar
Completely made from thick genuine leather, this fun collar is attractive, durable, and easy to clean. It comes in four colors and seven sizes, and all the options are adorned with tiny silver bones. Your pup will be the most stylish dog at the park with this cool look!
Best Luxury: Hawkmarsh Engraved Leather Dog Collar
If you're willing to splurge a little, this gorgeous leather collar is well worth the spend. It's handmade from premium Italian leather, features elegant gold hardware, and can be personalized with your dog's name and/or number hand-stamped onto the collar. Choose from eight beautiful colors and six sizes.
Best Leash and Collar Set: Ladoogo Heavy Duty Dog Leash and Collar
With thousands of five-star reviews, this set has won tons of praise for the comfort and durability of the leash, which is made from a strong and sturdy rope material with a firm foam grip, as well as for the matching adjustable and reflective quick-release collar that's included. It's available in five classic colors and four sizes.
Best Durable: Black Rhino The Comfort Collar
If your dog tends to chew on their collars or frequently plays rough, you need an ultra-durable collar, such as this popular option from Black Rhino. It's made with heavy-duty hardware that can handle big energy and movement, yet is still comfortable thanks to the soft neoprene padding that prevents irritation. The collar is reflective, too, as an additional benefit.
What To Look For
Fit
"The most important aspects of a collar for a dog are proper fit and functionality," Gentry says. "Dogs that get out of improperly fitted equipment are exposed to lots of dangerous situations such as possibly getting hit by a car." Try the collar on your dog before purchasing to ensure it's not too loose or too tight around their neck—you should be able to fit two fingers under the collar.
Material
While many dog collars are made out of nylon or leather, there's no "'one size fits all' when it comes to material," Gentry says. Nylon is usually less expensive and easy to take on and off, for instance, but it's also often less durable, while leather tends to be long-lasting and easy to clean, yet pricier.
Type
Dog collars come in a variety of types, ranging from quick-release (or breakaway) collars that snap off if pressure is placed on them to basic collars with no particularly special features. Choose a collar based on your pup's specific needs, such as whether they'll be often left unsupervised while wearing a collar or if they pull on leash and need something that won't break open.