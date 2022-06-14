The 10 Best Dog Collars To Buy Right Now, in Every Style & Size

"This day and age, with dogs being such a big part of our lives, there are increasingly more and more products available for sizes, needs, and personalities," says Shane Gentry, the owner of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training. When wading through all the choices, he adds, make sure to focus on collars that aren't just aesthetically pleasing but seem like the best specific fit for your pup and their needs. A collar "is not something that simply connects you to your dog," Gentry explains. "It's a tool to communicate with your dog" and a way to keep them safe. To make your shopping experience as easy as possible, we've rounded up 10 of the best collars available to buy right now, separated by material, dog size, and so much more.