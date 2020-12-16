There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for dog boots. You’ll want to find some that have a good textured bottom for gripping onto slippery or wet surfaces, and waterproof material is a good idea if you live in a very snowy or rainy climate. Adjustable Velcro straps are key to securing the booties on your pup for his frolics outside, though you'll want to be sure to try them out on your dog before heading outdoors. Help him get used to wearing the boots while you’re still inside, so he can get a feel for them before braving the elements. Since puppy footwear will take a little getting used to, be prepared for some hilariously awkward walking from your dog at first. Don’t worry: They’ll get the hang of it with some practice—and some praise from you, of course!