The 8 Best Dog Backpacks—Plus Usage and Safety Tips From a Dog Behaviorist and Vet

Nothing boosts the spirits on a hike like seeing a happy doggo up ahead—especially if said doggo is sporting an adorable backpack. But, cuteness aside, backpacks can be quite useful if you keep a few guidelines in mind, says Alex Crow, DVM, a UK-based veterinarian who works with Happiest Dog.



"Always check the maximum weight that the bag can carry and be sure that it will not be too much for your dog," he says. As a rule of thumb, Crow suggests making sure your pup's pack weighs under 10 percent his bodyweight. If you have an older dog or one with shorter legs, skip the pack altogether so you don't put extra strain on their backs and joints.