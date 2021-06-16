At only $3.99 each, the ALDI dog bucket hat features ear holes and an adjustable chin strap to keep your best pal comfortable and cool. And whether your BFF is a big ol' golden retriever or a fluffy little Pomeranian, the ALDI bucket hat comes in sizes small/medium and medium/large so you can find the perfect fit for your pooch. They also released four different color variations to match any outfit (or fur color): solid blue, pink floral, yellow pineapples, and orange flip flops. If you're lucky enough to find multiple color options at your local ALDI, you better snag a few colors just to be safe-you never know when your dog might need it!