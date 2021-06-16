ALDI Just Released These Hilarious Dog Bucket Hats and We're Obsessed
Nope, you didn't read that wrong. ALDI locations across the U.S. are stocking their shelves with all the summer essentials, including these hipster-approved bucket hats for dogs!
The grocery store chain has over 10,000 stores in 20 countries and is widely known for their hard-to-beat prices. And with specialty items like this darling doggie bucket hat, it's no surprise the chain has developed a cult-like following.
At only $3.99 each, the ALDI dog bucket hat features ear holes and an adjustable chin strap to keep your best pal comfortable and cool. And whether your BFF is a big ol' golden retriever or a fluffy little Pomeranian, the ALDI bucket hat comes in sizes small/medium and medium/large so you can find the perfect fit for your pooch. They also released four different color variations to match any outfit (or fur color): solid blue, pink floral, yellow pineapples, and orange flip flops. If you're lucky enough to find multiple color options at your local ALDI, you better snag a few colors just to be safe-you never know when your dog might need it!
A bucket hat, while ridiculously fashionable, can also be a practical accessory for your pooch. Just like humans, dogs can get heat exhaustion or even sunburns in the summertime, so don't forget the doggy sunscreen. Double up on sun protection this summer with a bucket hat from your favorite grocery store. Just remember: if your dog isn't into the hat life, don't force it! A shady spot to cool off can be just as effective, if not as photogenic.
Made by ALDI's pet brand, Heart to Tail, the hat is 100-percent polyester and machine washable. So whether your dog joins you for boating on the lake or digging holes at the beach, their summer hat can always be washed and ready for the next adventure. This hat is practically begging to sit poolside all summer long, and who are we to say no?
Just be quick with your purchase. If the excitement (and quick disappointment) of the rapid sell-out of the pet Advent calendars from the holiday season are any indicator, these hats are sure to sell out fast. If you don't have an ALDI near you, your dog can still join in the bucket hat trend with a denim or pink option from Petco or even this watermelon-printed hat from Walmart.
If you happen to score one, tag us in your photo via @DailyPaws on Instagram, and be sure to check out all the other dog clothing and accessories we've gushed over.