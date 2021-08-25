Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The online retailer is offering major discounts on dog treats, toys, supplies and more through August 27.

Chewy's National Dog Day Sale Is Here and It's the Perfect Excuse To Spoil Your Pup

If you haven't already heard, Thursday, August 26 is the most important holiday of the year: National Dog Day. And while we spoil our dogs all year round, the big day definitely calls for some new treats and toys for our pups. Luckily, Chewy is honoring the holiday with an enormous sale so we can shower our four-legged friends with all the gifts imaginable.

From now through August 27, Chewy is offering discounts on select dog toys, food, treats, grooming products, and more. And if all the incredible deals are too overwhelming, Chewy took all the hard work out and combined popular items in discounted National Dog Day Bundles.

The best deal? Chewy's Dog Day sale is a gift that keeps on giving; Pet parents who spend $100 or more on select products will receive a $30 gift card for future purchases. Even if you don't reach that mark, you can purchase eGift Cards between $25 and $500 for 10-percent off during the sale.

While this week is all about dogs, Chewy didn't forget about our feline friends. Cat owners will receive a $15 gift card after spending $75 or more on select cat products.

If you've had your eye on any products, such as select items from Chewy's Disney Pet Collection, now's the time to shop.

