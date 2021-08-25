Chewy's National Dog Day Sale Is Here and It's the Perfect Excuse To Spoil Your Pup
The online retailer is offering major discounts on dog treats, toys, supplies and more through August 27.
If you haven't already heard, Thursday, August 26 is the most important holiday of the year: National Dog Day. And while we spoil our dogs all year round, the big day definitely calls for some new treats and toys for our pups. Luckily, Chewy is honoring the holiday with an enormous sale so we can shower our four-legged friends with all the gifts imaginable.
From now through August 27, Chewy is offering discounts on select dog toys, food, treats, grooming products, and more. And if all the incredible deals are too overwhelming, Chewy took all the hard work out and combined popular items in discounted National Dog Day Bundles.
The best deal? Chewy's Dog Day sale is a gift that keeps on giving; Pet parents who spend $100 or more on select products will receive a $30 gift card for future purchases. Even if you don't reach that mark, you can purchase eGift Cards between $25 and $500 for 10-percent off during the sale.
While this week is all about dogs, Chewy didn't forget about our feline friends. Cat owners will receive a $15 gift card after spending $75 or more on select cat products.
If you've had your eye on any products, such as select items from Chewy's Disney Pet Collection, now's the time to shop.
The Best Chewy Dog Day Deals
We've rounded up the best deals happening for Chewy's National Dog Day Sale. From discounted dog crates to bestselling ball toys, there's something for every pet parent to celebrate the big day!
Best Dog Toy Deals
- Chuckit! Indoor Ball Dog Toy, $4.09 (was $17.99)
- KONG Squeezz Ball Dog Toy, $4.49 (was $11.99)
- KONG Cozie Marvin the Moose Plush Dog Toy, $11.49, (was $18.99)
- Goody Box Brunch Toys, Treats & Bandana for Small Dogs, $24.99 (was $36.41)
Best Dog Bundles Deals
Best Dog Treat Deals
- Nylabone Healthy Edibles Twin Pack Bacon Flavor Dog Bone Treats, $2.69 (was $6.99)
- Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats Grain-Free Variety Pack Crunchy Dog Treats Biscuits, $14.99 (was $22.99)
- Nylabone Nutri Dent Limited Ingredients Fresh Breath Natural Medium Dental Dog Treats, $19.99 (was $34.99)
Best Dog Food Deals
- Caru Real Turkey Stew Grain-Free Wet Dog Food, $35.88 (was $59.88)
- Tender & True Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, $49.49 (was $64.99)
Best Dog Bed Deals
- Armarkat Dog Pillow Bed, $33.99 (was $65)
- FurHaven Plush & Velvet Orthopedic Comfy Couch Dog & Cat Bed, $30.59 (was $53.99)
Best Dog Grooming Deals
- Frisco Calming Wipes, $5.53 (was $10.76)
- Pet Republique Dog & Cat Undercoat Rake, $9.26 (was $16.99)
- Flying Pig Grooming Simple Home Dog & Cat Grooming Dryer, $152 (was $237)
- TropiClean Lime & Cocoa Butter Deshedding Dog Conditioner, $71.99 (was $150.99)
Best Cat Deals
- Inaba Churu Tuna Puree Variety Pack Grain-Free Lickable Cat Treat, $17.99 (was $49.99)
- Catit Lounge Scratcher with Catnip, $5.86 (was $9.99)
- Sentry Good Behavior Calming Collar for Cats, $8.48 (was $19.99)