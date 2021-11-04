Chewy's Early Cyber Sales Have Begun and It's The Best Excuse to Spoil Your Pet
This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have already begun! While you're checking off your holiday shopping list for your favorite humans, don't forget to include your fave four-legged friend with Chewy's early cyber deals.
Starting now, you can take advantage of Chewy's offer to buy three, get one free on treats, toys, gear and more. The popular pets retailer is also offering 40% off your first autoship (subscription) order; and up to 30% off all your pet's favorite products. Chewy is also holding flash sales from now until Nov. 23, so be sure to check in to see what deals you can find.
If you want to get a head-start on your holiday shopping, take a peek at the best deals we're looking forward to during Chewy's cyber sale. Why wait until snow falls to start spoiling your pet when you can start celebrating the holiday season early?
10 of Our Favorite Chewy Early Cyber Sale Deals
Related Items
Frisco Triangle Mat Cave Cat Covered Bed
Don't have enough room for both a cat bed and a cat play tunnel in your home? Get the best of both worlds with this tunnel-shaped cat bed that your kitty can either sleep in or zoom through. When unzipped, the bed lays flat for extra room to lounge, making it a perfect addition to multi-cat homes.
Shop now: Frisco Triangle Mat Cave Cat Covered Bed, $10 (was $18); chewy.com
Petstages Tower of Tracks Cat Toy
This interactive cat toy is a great gift to keep your feline's body and brain active. The moving balls on each layer allow your cat to chase and pounce in circles, keeping your kitty entertained for hours.
Shop now: Petstages Tower of Tracks Cat Toy, $12 (was $25); chewy.com
Frisco Cat Scratcher & Lounge Curl with Catnip
Give your kitty a place to play and satisfy their urge to scratch without ruining your furniture with this sleek cat scratcher. The curl design also doubles as a lounging spot for comfy cat naps—something all cats can get behind.
Shop now: Frisco Cat Scratcher & Lounge Curl with Catnip, $26 (was $37); chewy.com
K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Double Stack Kitty Sill Cat Window Perch
If your cat loves to watch birds and squirrels, give her a front row seat with this double-decker cat hammock. The multiple levels lets a single cat play on the perch and also holds up to 50 pounds if a pair of cat siblings want to lounge together.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Double Stack Kitty Sill Cat Window Perch, $36 (was $61); chewy.com
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Dog & Cat Slicker Brush
Brushing your dog or cat is an everyday chore, and you deserve to treat yourself with a brush that makes it easy. This one pops out your pet's hair with the click of a button, making cleanup quick and painless.
Shop now: Hertzko Self-Cleaning Dog & Cat Slicker Brush, $11 (was $32); chewy.com
Frisco Chambray Pillow Dog Bed
If your pup's dog bed is looking a little worn, a brand new spot to lay may be the best gift you could give him this year. This bed is basically a huge pillow, making it super comfortable for your dog. The best part? The cover zips off for easy removal and washing.
Shop now: Frisco Chambray Pillow Dog Bed, $37 (was $74); chewy.com
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game Dog Toy
Puzzle toys are one of the best ways to keep your dog's mind sharp. This toy rewards your pup treats hidden under all the nooks and bricks in this toy—something that can help him stay occupied (and work his noggin!) while you're on yet another Zoom meeting.
Shop now: Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game Dog Toy, $8 (was $25); chewy.com
HANDSON All-In-One Pet Bathing & Grooming Gloves
A gift for your pet can be a gift for you, too, right? These grooming gloves are currently half off and are perfect for getting all the dirt and grime off your pup during bath time. Plus, it helps brush and de-shed without making a huge mess on your hands or the couch. Win-win!
Shop now: HANDSON All-In-One Pet Bathing & Grooming Gloves, $13 (was $30); chewy.com
Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy
This interactive toy is a great gift for your own pup or any four-legged friend in your life. Getting the stuffed squirrels hidden in the tree trunk is an engaging activity for dogs, and once they double as fun, squeaky throw toys.
Shop now: Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy, $10 (was $13); chewy.com
KURGO Mud Travel Dog Shower
If you love to hike or camp with your dog, this travel dog shower can help make the inevitable muddy cleanup easy. The shower head screws onto a plastic water bottle, making it a quick and convenient way to clean off your pup's muddy paws before hopping back into the car.
Shop now: KURGO Mud Travel Dog Shower, $7 (was $15); chewy.com