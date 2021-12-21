We Tried It: Daily Paws Editors' Favorite Pet Products of 2021
Here at Daily Paws, we're always researching pet products, seeing what's new on the market, and keeping tabs with tried-and-true pet parent favorites. But even with so many products tried this year, we still have our favorites that we'll continue to use long into 2022 and beyond.
Our list has a little something for every pet parent—cat or dog. Struggle with the pet hair that never seems to go away? So do we, and we have our favorite picks on how we manage it! We have suggestions on some of our favorite treats with basic, whole foods-based ingredients, snuggly beds for any cat or dog, and even our favorite poop bags (because yes, as any pet parent knows, you can definitely have a favorite type of poop bag).
Here are the products our pet parent editors couldn't get enough of this year. Happy shopping!
Our Favorite Pet Products of 2021
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Cat & Dog Bed
"I'm pretty sure this dog bed showed up on almost all of our pet gift guides this year, and for good reason! This shag fur bed is the ultimate place for any pup or kitty to curl up in and feel safe and cozy. We got a second dog in December, and he sleeps like a snuggly angel in this donut bed." —Abbie Harrison, senior editor
Shop now: Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Cat & Dog Bed, starting at $35; chewy.com
ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover
"The ChomChom has changed my life! What used to take up so much time and material with sticky rollers, this works in a fraction of the time. It's the only product I've had that removed my cat's hair completely, especially from his favorite chair. It really is a must-have!" —Jody Tramontina, photo editor
Shop now: ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover, $25; amazon.com
Earth Rated Compostable Dog Poop Bags
"It's kind of gross to talk about, but these dog poop bags make me happy every time I have to do my 'duty duty.' These bags are sturdy; I've never had an embarrassing blowout with them. Which also means they are thick enough to hold in the smells better than cheapy brands. They include a cute graphic printed on each bag, which helps me find the top of the bag easily when I'm opening it in on nighttime walks. The graphic also makes it easier for me to find the perforation that separates each bag from the next. Seriously, I give these bags as Christmas gifts—and my friends love them." —Karman Hotchkiss, editorial director
Shop now: Earth Rated Compostable Dog Poop Bags, $9; chewy.com
Wholesome Pride Sweet Potato Fries Dehydrated Dog Treats
"I am always trying to look for the cleanest ingredients in the treats that I give my Pomeranian, Sammy. These dehydrated sweet potato fries only have one ingredient and are USA-grown on a sustainable farm. Sammy can't get enough of them, and I love that I can provide her with a healthy snack that she loves!" —Rachel Crocetti, SEO content strategist
Shop now: Wholesome Pride Sweet Potato Fries Dehydrated Dog Treats, $16; chewy.com
Pupagree Cat Window Hammock
"My cat loves napping in the sun and this perch is easily one of her favorite spots to lounge. The suctions are super strong and the perch has never fallen, even when she makes long jumps from the couch. It's also easy to take off and move to a different window or take with us when traveling!" —Jessica Comstock, editorial apprentice
Shop now: Pupagree Cat Window Hammock, $22; amazon.com
Gooby Stretch Fleece Vest Dog Sweater
This dog sweater is both snug and super stretchy—not at all bulky (ew, no one wants that extra fabric getting peed on) or restrictive on my hound. He doesn't mind wearing it at all, and it keeps him from shivering when he goes on walks during winter. It did suffer a small tear in the fabric, but I think that had more to do with the WWE doggie wrestling match happening in the yard and less about the quality of the fleece itself." —April Saylor, deputy editor
Shop now: Gooby Stretch Fleece Vest Dog Sweater, $18; amazon.com
Full Moon Jerky Tenders Dog Treats
"My dogs are obsessed with these! The ingredients are simple, with meat as the first ingredients. Not only do we love these jerky tenders, but Full Moon has an entire line of high-quality treats with real-food ingredients. My husband even said their pork jerky treats smelled good enough to eat! (But Full Moon advises these are not for human consumption btw.)" —Abbie Harrison, senior editor
Shop now: Full Moon Jerky Tenders Dog Treats, $16; chewy.com
Dyson Cordless Vacuum
We splurged on a Dyson cordless vacuum (still a splashy price even when it was on sale!) but honestly, this thing has arguably changed my life. With two dogs who shed, battling fur is a constant in our home. Switching to a high-powered cordless vacuum from the traditional plug-in Dyson that we had before has made it so much easier to stay on top of the mess. I can grab it and do a quick run over the floors multiple times per week in just a matter of minutes. It's just so much easier than the clunky way I was doing it before, dragging the heavy Dyson up and down the stairs, struggling with the cord ... in the time it would have taken me to get the old vacuum out of the basement and plugged in to clean, now I'm already done." —April Saylor, deputy editor
Shop now: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $555; amazon.com
Wopet 6L Automatic Cat Feeder
We originally purchased this automatic cat feeder for the occasional weekend away. It was so easy to set up the feeding schedule that we began using it every day. Now my cats don't wake me up at the crack of dawn. While my cats are usually skilled little thieves they have so far been unable to break-in to the food well. Their dedication to trying remains admirable. It's easy to see how much food is left. If your WiFi goes out, the feeder will still work on its set schedule. I honestly wish I'd bought this sooner because the cats are happy and sleeping in has been great." —Sarah McDaniel Dyer, editorial assistant
Shop now: Wopet 6L Automatic Cat Feeder, $90; amazon.com