The 8 Best Dog Pools for Fun in the Sun
Believe it or not, summer is almost here! And that hot weather will be upon us before you know it. The tricky part about being a pet parent in the summer is keeping your pup active and entertained outdoors on those super hot days. But have no worries, there is a fun solution … dog pools!
Yes, you heard right—dog pools. Just like kids have their own kiddie pools, dogs can have their very own doggy swimming pools, catered just for them. When I bought a foldable dog swimming pool for my two pups last year, they went NUTS! They loved getting to splash, play, and jump in the water, having a giant water bowl outside, and just being outdoors without feeling so dang hot.
But keep in mind that not all pet pools are created equal. These pools differ in size for small and large dogs. Some are inflatable, and some are foldable. And it's important to check out the quality of the material to ensure your fur baby's pet pool won't easily pop. We've done our research to find the top pet pool in every category, so you can figure out which dog pool suits your pooch the best. Get ready for lots of summer fun!
The Best Dog Pools
- Best Overall: YAHEETECH Foldable Dog Swimming Pool
- Best Inflatable: Alcott Inflatable Dog Pool
- Best for Large Dogs: Intex Easy Pool Set
- Best Rectangular: KOPEKS Portable Rectangular Dog Pool
- Best Pop-Up: Alvantor Pet Swimming Pool
- Best Sprinkler: Morpilot Sprinkler Dog Pool
- Best Printed: Frisco Outdoor Flamingo Dog Swimming Pool
- Best Budget: Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool
Best Overall: YAHEETECH Foldable Dog Swimming Pool
This dog pool is collapsible and folds up into a little square, which makes it super easy to store during the winter or take with you on travels. It comes in four different colors and sizes, has a max water fill line, and a drainage hole. And it’s made from durable PVC material with a UV-resistant coating, non-slip texture flooring, thick MDF walls, and reinforced edges.
Shop Now: YAHEETECH Foldable Dog Swimming Pool, starting at $38; amazon.com
Best Inflatable: Alcott Inflatable Dog Pool
This dog pool is inflatable and boasts a 4-foot diameter. It only comes in one size, but it’s plenty big for any dog. When deflated, it only weighs 3.75 pounds and is small for easy storage. It’s made from a thick PVC material, and the walls will dip as needed for your pup to get in and out easily. This could be helpful for older dogs who can’t jump in and out.
Shop Now: Alcott Inflatable Dog Pool, $40; chewy.com
Best for Large Dogs: Intex Easy Pool Set
Ok, this one is not your standard dog pool. It comes in four sizes from 8 feet all the way to 18 feet in diameter. This is a pool you and your pooch can actually play in together! It comes with a filter pump and is easy to set up. Just place it on flat, level ground, inflate the ring, and then fill the pool with water.
Shop Now: Intex Easy Pool Set, $280; amazon.com
Best Rectangular: KOPEKS Portable Rectangular Dog Pool
Most dog pools you’ll find are circular. But if you’re looking for a rectangular option, this is the one for you. It comes in three different sizes, uses heavy-duty, durable PVC material, and folds up for easy storage and portability. No inflation necessary. And it comes with a simple, twist-open drain.
Shop Now: KOPEKS Portable Rectangular Dog Pool, starting at $38; chewy.com
Best Pop-Up: Alvantor Pet Swimming Pool
The Alvantor pet swimming pool doesn't require inflation, and it still folds flat for storage. But the nice part about this one is that the walls of the pool quickly and easily pop up into place once you unfold it. This makes set up a breeze when you’re trying to fill it with water.
Shop Now: Alvantor Pet Swimming Pool, starting at $44; amazon.com
Best Sprinkler: Morpilot Sprinkler Dog Pool
This dog pool is one of my favorites. It’s 51 inches in diameter, is made from thickened PVC material, and has a hose connection spot on the side of the water pool pad. The pool itself is pretty shallow, but it has sprinkler holes that shoot up and over the pool pad. Your dog (and you!) is sure to stay cool and have tons of fun with this unique pet pool.
Shop Now: Morpilot Sprinkler Dog Pool, $23; amazon.com
Best Printed: Frisco Outdoor Flamingo Dog Swimming Pool
This flamingo-patterned pool adds an extra touch of summer fun to your dog's swimming adventures. This dog pool is simple to unfold and fill up, no inflating needed, and comes in three sizes so you can find the perfect fit your pet.
Shop now: Frisco Outdoor Flamingo Dog Swimming Pool, starting at $30; chewy.com
Best Budget: Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool
So $39 might not sound cheap, but if you want a quality dog pool, most are going to be $50 or more. And if you find a really low-priced one, be cautious and read the reviews! Sometimes it’s better to spend a little more for the quality and guarantee. This dog pool also comes in five different sizes and is made from durable PVC material.
Shop Now: Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool, $39; amazon.com