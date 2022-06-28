The 4 Best Dog DNA Tests That Dig Into Breed, Health, and History

Best Overall: Embark Dog DNA Test Breed & Health Kit

Ochoa's top pick for best overall dog DNA test, this comprehensive test from Embark provides you with a whole new insight on your pup—from her breed and ancestry to genetic health risks and traits. It analyzes over 200,000 genetic markers and looks at over 350 breeds and 210 genetic health risks and traits to help you learn all about your pup's genetic makeup. You can even trace back your dog's ancestry and find her relatives if they've used the same test! Results are delivered two to four weeks after testing.