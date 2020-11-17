The 10 Best Pet Products From Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guide — All Under $50

As Black Friday nears, Amazon is helping you find the best items to add to your shopping list. Amazon's 2020 holiday gift guide covers thousands of products and even includes Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things List. The guide has various categories for every member of your family, including your beloved dogs and cats.
Don’t miss the home gifts section, which has a pets category that includes a selection of products that make caring for your furry friend easier. There are so many goodies to shop from! So to help you out, we narrowed it down to the 10 absolute best pet items in Amazon’s holiday gift guide. And as a gift from us to you, they're all under $50.
With its donut pattern, this harness is as sweet as it is safe. This harness was created by a veterinary behaviorist and safely controls pulling by resting across your dog's chest instead of their throat. Make sure to learn how to properly fit and put on your dog's harness before heading out on a walk.
Support your pet's dental health by giving them plaque- and tartar-fighting treats from Greenies. It's not too late to enter your pet's funniest etiquette fails photos into our contest for the chance to win a 1-month supply of Greenies dental treats!
It's almost like Amazon can see that every surface in our house is covered with pet hair. The gift guide includes deshedding brushes for cats (as well as for dogs) that will tackle your furry situation. After brushing your pet's hair, the FURejector button easily releases loose hair.
Keep your pet hydrated with this large-capacity water fountain. The free-falling stream encourages pets to drink more water, and the replaceable carbon water filter removes bad tastes and odors. Added bonus: All of the parts are top-shelf dishwasher safe.
Give your feline friend a chic private space where they can do their business. The top-entry design and grooves on the lid prevent litter from scattering all over the place. The included litter scoop makes cleaning your cat's litter box quick and easy.
Give your pup the gift of delicious treats in festive shapes. The gingerbread men, Christmas trees, and snowmen are rawhide-free and easy to digest. Because they're made with real vegetables and chicken, your dog is sure to also enjoy the taste.
Everyone needs some pet cuddles once in a while. Set these stairs up next to your couch or bed to encourage your pet to join you. The steps support pets up to 150 pounds and feature nonskid feet and fabric tread covers. Fold the stairs flat for easy storage under furniture.
If your cat loves scratching toys and scratching houses, what's one more? This 2-in-1 scratching post and cat bench encourages instinctual cat behavior, protects your furniture from damage, and maintains your cats' claws. Catnip is included to entice your cat to scratch.
Your dog needs to be in tip top shape for the holiday season. If you've progressed past regular nail trimming, consider using this kit to keep your pet's nails under control. The kit includes everything a novice or experienced groomer needs to trim their pet's claws from the comfort of their home. A 45-degree paw guide provides an optimal trimming angle and collects dust and fur. With a USB charging cord, the product is ready to groom when you are.
Your cat will love this indoor condo featuring a cozy nap pad and private lair. The fabric walls create a sturdy perch but also fold flat for storage. The cushy pillow and fleece base are removable and machine wasable. Careful, your cat may never want to leave this spot!
