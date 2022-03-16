Amazon Launchpad's 'Pamper Your Pet' Hub Will Give You So Many Ideas For Spoiling Your Furry Friend
It's a simple fact of pet parent life: to have a dog or cat often means spoiling them, whether it's with treats, toys, or anything else you can find that you think will make their life just a little bit better.
While there are plenty of non-material ways to show your furry friend some love, of course, there's nothing wrong with picking up an item or two (or 12) every now and then, either. And on Amazon Launchpad's new ″Pamper Your Pet″ hub, you can browse long lists of curated, expert-backed pet products to find gift ideas guaranteed to put a smile on your pup or kitty's face.
For those unfamiliar, Amazon Launchpad is a feature of the site that spotlights new and smaller brands in order to help grow their businesses and share their products with customers. There are Launchpad hubs for clothing, electronics, and more, and now there's one just for pet parents, filled with all sorts of dog- and cat-friendly items. They're separated by pet type and category to make shopping simple and include options ranging from plush toys to yummy snacks to helpful grooming tools and training kits, and all the featured products have top ratings from Amazon shoppers.
If you're not sure what kind of pet product you're looking for, you can also check out the "most gifted" and "most wished for" lists on the hub to get ideas from your fellow Amazon customers. And since all the items featured on the page are from up-and-coming brands, you can feel good knowing you're supporting small businesses as you dote on your pal. Happy pet, happy parent—what's better than that?
Here are a few of our favorite featured products:
Related Items
Mika & Sammy's Gourmet Chicken Jerky Dog Treats
These grain- and gluten-free gourmet dog treats come in five canine-loved flavors, including Philly Chicken Cheese and Poppin' Peanut Butter.
Meinno Cheerble Cat Ball Board Game
In the hub's "Paw-some Play" section, there's a fun board game for cats of all sizes that features a fuzzy ball, maze of holes, and built-in scratch pad.
MS Cat Litter Box
Want to upgrade your kitty's litter box? You'll love this sleek, enclosed hut-like option, which is available in three pretty colors: classic white, moss green, and tiffany blue.
Aquapaw Pro Pet Grooming Tool
If you're looking for grooming items, check out this Daily Paws-loved dog sprayer and scrubber bath brush combo, which can be attached to a shower nozzle or garden hose for easy bathing.