If you’re bringing home a new pup, there are several dog and puppy supplies to stock up on to ensure they have everything they need. Check out our editors' picks for the best toys, gear, gifts, clothing, and more for your favorite four-legged friend.

Most Recent

18 Christmas Outfits That Will Make Your Dog Look Paws-itively Jolly

Let your dog join in on the holiday spirit with these Christmas outfits, dresses, costumes, and pajamas.
Qalo’s New Glow-in-the-Dark Dog ID Tag Is Perfect for Winter Walks

Never lose your dog in the dark again with these must-have glow-in-the-dark dog ID tags.
The 10 Best Pet Products From Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guide — All Under $50

The gift guide includes everything from healthy pet treats to a sweet treat-inspired harness.
16 of the Cutest, Coziest Matching Pet and Owner Christmas Pajamas

Gear up for the greatest Christmas morning photos of all time.
Could This Product Be The Answer to Plastic Dog Waste Bags?

“Saving our planet one pup at a time!”
21 Matching Pet and Owner Christmas Sweaters to Get Into the Howl-iday Spirit

Matching? Pet? Christmas? Shut up and take our money.

More Dog Supplies

17 Christmas Collars and Bandanas for the Festive Pooch in Your Family

Time to give your dog a holiday makeover!
Don't Miss Out On These Huge Early Cyber Monday Savings from Chewy

Don't miss sales on both dog and cat supplies, treats, toys, beds, and more!
The 10 Best Dog Subscription Boxes To Spoil Your Pup This Year

These 16 Custom Dog Bowls Will Make All Your Monogrammed Dreams Come True

15 Dog Beds to Keep Any Kind of Pup Comfortable

11 Best Slow Feeder Dog Bowls for Speed Eaters

Modern Dog Furniture Worthy of Any Home

These aren’t your traditional dog beds.

