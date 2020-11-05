Walmart Just Released Early Black Friday Deals—And These Vacuums Are On Major Sale
Reviewers say these vacuums have nothing on pet hair.
Holidays look a little different this year, and Black Friday is no exception. Instead of waiting for the day after Thanksgiving, you can start the savings now—Walmart just dropped tons of early Black Friday deals. Pet owners, now is your time to save big on vacuums that easily tackle pet hair.
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days promotion is giving shoppers big savings and an early start to their holiday shopping. The retailer will be dropping exclusive sales at three different times throughout the month of November—and when the deals are gone, they're gone. So start shopping early so you don't miss out on the savings.
This first deal drop will be live until Saturday, November 7. There's savings on everything from toys to kitchen appliances, but we have our eyes on the Eufy RoboVac 25C and the Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum—two vacuums that are perfect for tackling pet hair.
The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brush Roll is $100 off, making it only $98. The best part of this vacuum? A self-cleaning brush roll for powerful pet hair pickup without the annoying hair wrap. It comes with a pet multi-tool that makes getting pet hair off the couch a breeze. The vacuum is also incredibly lightweight. One reviewer said she likes this vacuum better than her Dyson, and another says it picks up all the hair from her dog and cat (even the hair wedged in between the couch cushions!).
Shop now: Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brush Roll, $98; walmart.com
The Eufy RoboVac 25C is on sale for $99—$50 off the original price. This robot vacuum responds to commands by touch, via smartphone app and your voice when paired with a smart speaker. It boasts 100 minutes of running time, has drop-sensing technology to prevent falls down stairs, and works on both carpet and hard floors.
One reviewer says she has seven pets and was amazed at how much hair it picked up. Another reviewer programs hers to run every morning to stay on top of the mess and says she will be getting everyone in her family one of these for Christmas. If you're too busy to vacuum everyday or need help with pet hair (looking at you, multiple-pet families), don't miss this sale!
Shop now: Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $99; walmart.com