The Eufy RoboVac 25C is on sale for $99—$50 off the original price. This robot vacuum responds to commands by touch, via smartphone app and your voice when paired with a smart speaker. It boasts 100 minutes of running time, has drop-sensing technology to prevent falls down stairs, and works on both carpet and hard floors.

One reviewer says she has seven pets and was amazed at how much hair it picked up. Another reviewer programs hers to run every morning to stay on top of the mess and says she will be getting everyone in her family one of these for Christmas. If you're too busy to vacuum everyday or need help with pet hair (looking at you, multiple-pet families), don't miss this sale!

