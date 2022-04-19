Even the most well-behaved pets can rarely resist licking the floor for food crumbs or exploring an open trash can, and the fact that animals spend ample time licking their paws, laying on the floor, and cleaning themselves means that they're bound to pick up—and possibly ingest—whatever they find. That includes the remnants of cleaning products, and if you've recently scrubbed your floors or tidied up your upholstery, your furry friend might get a whiff of whatever solution was used.