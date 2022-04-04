The 8 Best Pet Odor Removers For Couches, Carpets, and So Much More
Living with a pet comes with many perks: constant companionship, important responsibilities, and adorable snuggles all day and night. But for all its benefits, being a pet parent also means dealing with the less-than-ideal stuff, too, from house training accidents to sky-high vet bills. And then, of course, there's the smell. Even the most frequently groomed dogs and cats can leave lingering, unpleasant scents around the home, which is why picking up an effective pet odor remover is essential for all owners.
"As with any kind of odors, the best way to get the best results is to stay on top of the problem" by regularly using an odor remover, says Kate Karam, resident pet expert at Chewy. "A weekly spray on smelly surfaces with an odor remover can keep smells from becoming a bigger issue."
We've rounded up eight of the best pet odor removers on the market and sorted them by ingredients, surfaces, application methods, and more to make your shopping search as easy as possible. Get ready for a stench-free home in no time!
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator ($20)
- Best For Carpets: Bissell Pet Stain & Odor Upright Carpet Cleaner Formula ($18)
- Best For Furniture: Sunny & Honey Pet Stain & Odor Miracle ($20)
- Best For Hardwood: Rocco & Roxie Pet Stain & Odor Eliminator ($20)
- Best For Laundry: Febreze In-Wash Pet Odor Eliminator ($24)
- Best Enzymatic: Nature's Miracle Dog Stain & Odor Remover ($10)
- Best For Litter Boxes: Arm & Hammer Cat Litter Deodorizer Powder ($14)
- Best Eco-Friendly: Begley's Best Natural Pet Stain & Odor Remover ($12)
Best Overall: Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
With over 79,000 reviews on Amazon, this industrial-strength solution from Angry Orange is a serious crowdpleaser. It successfully works on multiple types of surfaces, from carpets to couches, and it features a lovely citrus scent derived from orange peels that masks and removes pesky pet odors.
Best For Carpets: Bissell Pet Stain & Odor Upright Carpet Cleaner Formula
Even the toughest stains and odors are no match for this carpet cleaner from Bissell, which uses two times more biodegradable ingredients than the brand's previous formulas to work its magic. Target shoppers praise the remover for its clean smell and long-lasting use, among many other benefits.
Best For Furniture: Sunny & Honey Pet Stain & Odor Miracle
This enzyme-based solution from Sunny & Honey is great for use on couches, mattresses, tables, and more, and it can even be used outside on patios and decks. Not only will it remove any trace of stain or odor from your furniture, but it'll leave the area in question smelling like aromatic essential oils.
Best For Hardwood: Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Remover
Puppy have an accident on your hardwood floors? No worries—this gentle, enzyme-based remover from Rocco & Roxie will get rid of the stain and odor before you know it. It's an Amazon bestseller for a reason with customers raving about its effectiveness on hardwood as well as practically any other surface you can name.
Best For Laundry: Febreze In-Wash Pet Odor Eliminator
If you're looking for an odor remover that works on washable items like clothing, accessories, toys, or pet beds, Febreze is the pick for you. Just add a capful of the eliminator with your laundry detergent and prepare for even the stinkiest items to come out of the wash smelling practically brand new.
Best Enzymatic: Nature's Miracle Dog Stain & Odor Remover
Safe to use on any surface, this popular enzymatic stain and odor remover works immediately and effectively. The bacteria-based solution can handle stenches left from accidents, vomit, and more, and after a smell is destroyed, the remover lets out a light citrus scent to give your home a welcome new fragrance.
Best For Litter Boxes: Arm and Hammer Cat Litter Deodorizer Powder
Litter boxes are often rife with smells, but this powerful odor remover from Arm and Hammer is designed specifically to handle the problem. The baking soda-based formula can be sprayed directly on litter without causing clumping, and it can be used either while you're cleaning the box or after a particularly smelly visit by your cat.
Best Eco-Friendly: Begley's Best Natural Pet Stain & Odor Remover
If sustainability is a priority for you, check out this stain and odor remover from Begley's. It features an enzymatic formula made entirely from plant-based and biodegradable ingredients. Use it on any surface and for any pet-related issue—just make sure to shake well before spraying.
Types of Pet Odor Removers
When shopping for an odor remover, consider your end goal: is it to neutralize a smell directly after an accident or create a more long-term freshening scent? There are several variations of odor products available, Karam explains, ranging from "enzymatic cleaners which dissolve and remove substances such as pet urine" to "odor eliminators that help to neutralize smells and deodorizers for when you need a little freshening pick-me-up in a place your pet hangs out."
Think, too, about the areas you plan on using the remover most often as different surfaces benefit from different types of odor removers. "Hard surfaces such as wood or tile floors, for example, benefit from a fast-drying product," Karam says. As for "soft surfaces such as beds, sofas and chairs or even outdoor furniture, you want to look for a product that removes rather than masking scent."
Pet Odor Remover Ingredients to Avoid
Make sure to keep an eye out for ingredients like formaldehyde, isopropyl alcohol, phenols, or bleach as these are dangerous if consumed by curious pets, Karam says. And later, when putting the remover to use in your home, keep your animals away from the area during the cleaning process just to be extra safe.