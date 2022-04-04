The 8 Best Pet Odor Removers For Couches, Carpets, and So Much More

Living with a pet comes with many perks: constant companionship, important responsibilities, and adorable snuggles all day and night. But for all its benefits, being a pet parent also means dealing with the less-than-ideal stuff, too, from house training accidents to sky-high vet bills. And then, of course, there's the smell. Even the most frequently groomed dogs and cats can leave lingering, unpleasant scents around the home, which is why picking up an effective pet odor remover is essential for all owners.