Keep Your Life Fur-Free With These Pet Hair Removers

Ever leave the house only to discover your black pants are covered in pet hair? Fix that fashion faux pas with just a few strokes of this reusable lint remover. It’s double-sided, which means you get double the use out of it (plus it’s leftie-friendly!), and it comes in a pack of three, so throw one in your purse, car, or your desk drawer at work for easy convenience.

Shop Now: Evercare Magic Lint Remover Brush, $14 for three; amazon.com