Keep Your Life Fur-Free With These Pet Hair Removers

Our pets bring so much joy into our lives, but every pet owner can agree on one universal inconvenience of having a dog or cat: pet hair. EVERYWHERE. On your furniture, carpet, car, clothing ... you name it, it's there. To help make your life a little less hairy, you'll need to find the pet hair remover that works best for your cleaning needs.
To remove that pesky hair from your clothing or furniture, you could run a traditional lint roller over the fabric, but that takes a lot of time, doesn't always work well, and creates unnecessary waste when you throw away the sticky paper—not to mention you have to use multiple sheets just to clean the couch cushions! Instead, look for a reusable pet hair remover that traps the hair and allows you to cleanly throw away just the fur.
If your regular vacuum isn't doing a good enough job removing the fur from your carpet, you'll want to look for a high-suction vacuum specifically designed to lift set-in pet hair from deep within your carpet. It's also important to point out that all dogs shed, and many double-coated breeds will "blow" their undercoat once or twice a year, causing a furry tornado for a few weeks. To get ahead of the hairy nightmare, you'll want to invest in a grooming brush with small teeth that lifts and removes the hair or a deshedding grooming glove that collects loose hair as you pet your dog.
We've rounded up the best pet hair removers for every cleaning situation, whether you're trying to remove that pesky fur from your car, couch, or yoga pants.
If you can only buy one pet hair remover, do yourself a favor and invest in the ChomChom roller. Whether you’re removing hair from blankets, car cushions, or rugs, this easy-to-use roller lifts and traps hair in a receptacle. Just use short back and forth strokes and watch in amazement as the pet hair disappears. With more than 43,000 five-star reviews, this simple but effective gadget is the pet hair remover of your dreams.
Shop now: ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover, $25; amazon.com
Ever leave the house only to discover your black pants are covered in pet hair? Fix that fashion faux pas with just a few strokes of this reusable lint remover. It’s double-sided, which means you get double the use out of it (plus it’s leftie-friendly!), and it comes in a pack of three, so throw one in your purse, car, or your desk drawer at work for easy convenience.
Shop Now: Evercare Magic Lint Remover Brush, $14 for three; amazon.com
This small but mighty handheld vacuum will suck up the peskiest of loose hair from your couch cushions. Because of its smaller size, it can maneuver into the tight corners of your furniture, and the textured rubber nozzle will attract and lift out the hair. Many reviewers have also noted that this vacuum works great for removing hair from cat condos, dog beds, and carpeted stairs.
Shop Now: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum, $37; amazon.com
If you’re still finding hair all over your carpets and rugs even if you regularly vacuum, you’ll want to run this super powerful roller over the area to trap those stubborn hairs once and for all. Many reviewers were shocked to find how much hair actually lifted from their carpet when they ran this gadget back and forth.
Shop Now: DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Roller, $25; amazon.com
Get rid of those annoying clumps of fur that float around on your hardwood or tile floors with this squeegee broom. You’ll be amazed at how it works like a magnet to attract and trap all of that fur in its bristles. It will collect the pet hair into one huge fur ball that you can simply pick up and throw away.
Shop Now: FURemover Broom, $13; amazon.com
With all of the tight corners and hard-to-reach areas, cleaning your car after your pet’s been in it is no easy task. Thankfully, this handheld brush with rubber bristles works wonders on removing hair from car cushions, car mats, and any other surface that’s covered in pet hair. One review written by a dog sitter who uses her car to transport the dogs stated how thoroughly impressed she was with how well this brush collects the thick dog hair that coats her car every day.
Shop now: Dasksha Car & Auto Detailing Brush for Pet Hair Removal, $12; amazon.com
Move this grooming glove across your pet’s body, and it’ll trap loose pet hair right in your hand. This means you’ll be able to remove pet hair before it can even reach your carpet, furniture, or clothing. Plus: once you’re ready to throw away the hair, it’s extremely satisfying to remove that solid layer of pet hair trapped on the glove in one fell swoop!
Shop Now: DELOMO Pet Grooming Glove, $14; amazon.com
When you know your pet is actively shedding, you’ll want to control the process with this deshedding brush with small stainless steel bristles that remove the undercoat before it falls off their body. Reviewers say it’s gentle and won’t tug at your pet’s fur, creating a pleasant and effective grooming experience that will leave your pet with a fluffy, healthy, and shiny coat.
Shop Now: Pet Neat Pet Grooming Brush, $15; amazon.com
You might think your vacuum is doing a good enough job picking up pet hair, but this powerful Dyson vacuum will suck up hair you didn’t even know was trapped in your carpet and rugs. One reviewer said she was shocked to see her golden retriever’s hair filled the vacuum’s bin within five minutes of cleaning, even though she had already cleaned the carpet earlier that day with a different vacuum!
Shop Now: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, $380; target.com
About the size of a credit card, this mini hair detailer is the perfect on-the-go gadget for effectively removing pet hair. Run any part of the rubber blade against any sort of fabric, and you’ll collect clumps of pet hair that are easy to remove. Once you see how well it works, you’ll want to buy a few of them to make sure you always have one on-hand.
Shop Now: Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer, $12; amazon.com