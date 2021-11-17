The New Roomba j7+ Promises to Avoid Pet Poop, So We Put It to the Test

I was relieved that I didn't have to clean up a chocolate pudding mess smeared all over the tile, but still a little curious, so I decided to test the iRobot Roomba j7+ on real pet poop. In a similar scenario to the one above, I came home late from work one night to see that my elderly Chihuahua had missed the wee pad by a good bit and left her own dollop of poop on my kitchen floor. I had scheduled the Roomba for a run that was set to begin in a few minutes, so instead of cleaning up the accident myself, I decided to see what the j7+ would do.