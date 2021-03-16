The Best Pet Stain Removers for Every Type of Mess

When you’re dealing with a sudden mess while on a road trip with your pet, you’ll need a product that is powerful in the smell-fighting department as much as the grime-busting department. This pet odor and stain remover does the trick with powerful enzymes that remove any type of stain on any (water-safe) upholstered or carpeted surface. The nozzle can also be adjusted so you can focus the product into crevices if need be. The spring breeze fragrance won’t overwhelm your car, either. Good to know: While this can work on upholstered surfaces, it is too strong to use on leather. Instead, try the natural pet stain remover recommended next.

Shop now: Simple Solution Extreme Spring Breeze Pet Stain & Odor Remover, $15; chewy.com