Biological solutions that contain beneficial bacteria, these types of cleaners produce enzymes that break down "complex waste particles into smaller pieces that the bacteria can more easily consume," explains Kate Karam, resident pet expert at Chewy. These particles include those found in urine, feces, and food, she adds, making enzymatic cleaners extremely effective for dealing with pet stains. "Rather than mask smells or stains, they eliminate them, so pets are not drawn back to the spot where they had an accident," Karam says.