These Are the Best Carpet Cleaners for Stubborn Pet Stains

Pets are wonderful companions and playmates, but cleaning up after them can be a chore—especially when it seems the potty-training stains and muddy paw prints will never come out of the carpet. Pets come with messes, but that doesn't mean you have to live with the aftermath (or keep buying new rugs). There are tons of great carpet cleaners on the market with powerful suction and stain-fighting power to keep your flooring in fabulous condition—without making you spend hours scrubbing the floor.
Not only can you remove unsightly stains, but most carpet cleaners for pets come with animal-specific features like odor removal, spot treatment, and hair pick-up. Keep your carpets looking and smelling fresh and clean with these high-quality carpet cleaners for pets. From 3-in-1 portable spot cleaners to full-size upright vacuums, these are our favorite picks.
This upright carpet cleaner for pets has an express clean mode that can deliver dry floors in as little as 30 minutes. A built-in spray system pre-treats stains before cleaning and includes brush head accessories that target different stains and surfaces—one of which specifically target pet hair and pet stains at the same time.
Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $280
This smart carpet cleaner automatically mixes and dispenses the cleaning solution so there's no guesswork for you, and the stain remover wand is perfect for pretreating stains. This cleaner is specifically designed for pets, so the brushes are made to clean deep into carpet fibers and prevent odor buildup.
Hoover SmartWash Pet Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $300
Getting pet stains out of carpet shouldn’t exhaust you—that’s why we love this lightweight, compact carpet cleaner for pets from Hoover. The PowerDash weighs under 13 pounds but has the cleaning and suction power to tackle tough messes. This pet carpet cleaner also has an antimicrobial brush roll to target odors.
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $100
This Bissell pet carpet cleaner has a built-in brush to help you tackle tough stains on carpet with a portable design that’s convenient for stairs, vehicles, and other tight spaces. This machine uses a cleaning formula and water to clean, has a brush to help remove debris, and then a vacuum to suck up anything left behind.
Bissell SpotBot Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $180
This small-but-mighty carpet cleaner has four rows of brushes and powerful suction to help lift stubborn pet messes. The two-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separated for improved cleaning, and the EdgeSweep bristle design makes sure the space along baseboards and furniture gets just as clean.
Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner, $100
Take on tons of stains all over the house with this incredibly convenient cordless carpet cleaner for pet stains. This handheld spot cleaner has spraying, scrubbing, and suction features to help loosen even the most set-in pet stains. This portable vacuum can run for 15 minutes at a time when fully charged.
Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Advanced Cordless Portable Spot Carpet Cleaner, $79
This carpet cleaner for pet stains has a powerful brush and large-capacity tank to help you deep clean large amounts of carpet at one time. An automatic detergent-mixing design makes preparing your cleaning solution simple, and forced heated hair helps make dry time quick.
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $130
Clean closets, furniture, and other small surface areas with the Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner for pet stains and other messes. The removable water tank is easy to empty and refill, and it comes with a long cord that can help you conquer stairs, vehicle interiors, and more with ease.
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, $89
If you have a lot of hard flooring and rugs, the Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro will be your best friend. This handy machine is designed to vacuum and clean floors at the same time and is made specifically to tackle pet stains on hard flooring and rugs. A pet hair strainer catches pesky shed hairs, and a Febreze cleaning formula helps eliminate lingering odors.
Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro Vacuum Cleaner, $300
It might not be as powerful as a machine, but a portable spray is great for tackling pet stains on-the-go. Nature’s Miracle enzymatic stain and odor remover spray works on a wide range of surfaces and stain types—even old urine stains. The bacteria-based formula goes to work removing tough drool, doggie accidents, and other pet messes. This spray has a light citrus scent and is safe on carpet, hard flooring, fabric, and other household surfaces.
Nature's Miracle Dog Stain & Odor Remover Spray, $10