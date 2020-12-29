The 9 Best Air Purifiers to Keep Pet Dander and Allergies Out of Your Home

Finding the best air purifier for pets, however, is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. You need to consider your budget, the square footage the purifier needs to cover, and the element you most want to be eliminated from the air (i.e., odor, dander, hair, etc.). We put together an extensive guide to help you find the best air purifier for your pet and home to help get rid odors and allergies, once and for all.