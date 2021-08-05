Your Kitty Needs This Ridiculous Taco Truck Cat Scratcher ASAP

After all we do for our pets, it's time they finally put in some work to pay the bills. A cat's dream job has to be the head chef of a fish taco truck, right? Well, now you can make your cat's dreams come true—and fill your camera roll with ridiculous photos—with Boots & Barkley's Taco Truck Cat Scratcher. The hilarious scratcher, described on Target's website as "the perfect cove for a cat who loves his grub," is sold for $25 at Target locations across the U.S. and at target.com.