I Got My Cat a KitNipBox, and He's Never Been More Spoiled

While the wand toy and catnip mouse didn't really fit the brunch theme, Gerald was obsessed with every item in the box. I could barely get the tissue paper open before he started pawing my hand away to get his haul. He particularly loved the tea bag toys (hello, feathers) and the catnip mouse. And not that my opinion matters quite as much as his, but I thought the champagne bottle was by far the cutest and the most on-theme. The products are all of great quality, too. The toys haven't fallen apart despite continuous play, and as for the treats, they were grain-free and made with actual chicken, cranberries, and veggies. The fact that Gerald still wants to play with (or eat) everything from this first box is the ultimate seal of approval.