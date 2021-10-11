Target's Halloween Cat Scratchers Are the Cutest Way To Get Your Cat Into the Spooky Spirit
Spooky season is upon us and if you're anything like me, your cat is involved in all the fun. It's easy to include our feline friends by dressing them up in a full Halloween costume or a simple Halloween collar, but they deserve to play their own tricks all October long. Luckily, Target has our kitties covered with 8 Halloween-themed cat scratchers to celebrate the season.
From a classic haunted house to a zombie ice cream truck, these cat scratchers will fulfill all your cat's wildest Halloween dreams. Not only will your kitty get their very own spot to play, you'll also be saving your furniture from scary scratches. Each structure comes with durable corrugated cardboard surfaces, letting your kitty relieve her scratching urges all spooky season long.
All the Bewitching Halloween Cat Scratchers at Target
Related Items
Treat Boutique Candy Shop Cat Scratcher
Candy is one of the best parts of the Halloween season, and now your kitty can run their very own Halloween-themed candy shop. This cat house is 23.5 x 29 x 15 inches large and comes with two levels of corrugated cardboard making it perfect for multiple cats to scratch and play.
Witch House Cat Scratcher
If your kitty is as wicked as a witch, she'll love lounging in this spooky house topped with a witch hat. The adorable scratcher measures 20 x 26 x 20 inches and is lightweight, making it easy to move around your home throughout the spooky season.
Clock Tower Cat Scratcher
As the clock strikes midnight on Halloween, let your cats pounce and play on this clock tower cat scratcher. It has two corrugated cardboard floors and measures 14.5 x 28.25 x 16.5 inches. Your kitty can scratch and sleep in the private cove on the bottom floor or jump up on the roof to play all night long.
Basic Haunted House Cat Scratcher
Your kitty won't be a scaredy-cat when she plays in this haunted house! This cat scratcher is a great fit for any cat parents looking for a spooky scratcher for their kitty that also matches all their classic Halloween decor. And measuring at only 15 x 18.5 x 15 inches, this smaller option is perfect for small homes and apartments.
Ice Cream Truck Cat Scratcher
I scream, you scream, and now even your cat screams for ice cream! Your kitty will look like she works as the world's cutest scooper in this adorable zombie ice cream truck scratcher. It measures 24 x 16 x 17.25 inches and has two levels of cardboard for your kitty to relax up top or peer through the windows below.
Pirate Ship Cat Scratcher Toy
Let your cat set sail this spooky season! This pirate ship scratcher is the largest Target is offering this year, measuring 44 x 31 x 18 inches. And if your kitty needs a night light during spooky season, the pirate ship comes in a glow in the dark option, too!
Tomb Stone Cat Scratchers
Even if your feline isn't a fan of cat houses, they can still get into the spooky spirit! These simple tombstone cat scratchers come with packs of catnip that will get your kitty playing tricks all night long—but not on your furniture.
