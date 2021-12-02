20 Christmas Cat Toys That Make Perfect Stocking Stuffers

3 Moppy Ball Cat Toy

These pom-pom-style balls are cheery and bright, and when you fill them with catnip your kitty will spend the season biting, batting, and fetching them until it's time to nap under the tree. The best part? It comes with three balls, so even if your cat loses one under the couch there's always another within paw's reach.

Shop now: Moppy Ball Cat Toy, $5; chewy.com