20 Christmas Cat Toys That Make Perfect Stocking Stuffers
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Christmas cat toys will make it puurrrfect for your kitty, too. Keeping your cat active is important for every pet parent, and cat toys are a great way to give your little lion an outlet for his hunting and pouncing instincts. And when your toys are holiday-themed, the cuteness factor is undeniable.
We've rounded up go-to holiday picks your cat will love to get his paws on—whether he loves to chase wand teasers, bat around balls and bells, or just spend the day snoozing with a catnip toy by his side. Stuff a few in a stocking or wrap them to sit under your (cat-proofed) Christmas tree for 25 days of festive fun.
20 Christmas Cat Toys for the Purrfect Holiday Season
1 Gingerbread House Cardboard Cat House
Give your cat something sweet—like a house made from candy. And though your kitty can't eat actual chocolate, candy canes, and other goodies, this cardboard gingerbread house gives him a cute and festive place to scratch, hide, and snooze the day away. Plus, the assembly is totally stress-free.
Shop now: Gingerbread House Cardboard Cat House, $20; chewy.com
2 Merry Makings 12 Days of Thrills Cat Toy Advent Calendar
OK, maybe there isn't a real-life partridge in a pear tree or pair of turtle doves in here, but there are plenty of other toys your cat will love to chase this Christmas. A cat Advent calendar is the perfect way to count down to the holiday, and each day brings a new (festive!) treat.
Shop now: Merry Makings 12 Days of Thrills Cat Toy Advent Calendar, $12; petco.com
3 Moppy Ball Cat Toy
These pom-pom-style balls are cheery and bright, and when you fill them with catnip your kitty will spend the season biting, batting, and fetching them until it's time to nap under the tree. The best part? It comes with three balls, so even if your cat loses one under the couch there's always another within paw's reach.
Shop now: Moppy Ball Cat Toy, $5; chewy.com
4 Springs Cat Toy
These red and green bouncy toys are ideal for pouncing. Their springy design is practically made for high-energy cats and playful kittens, and, because you get 10 springs with your order, they'll keep any feline happy for months to come.
Shop now: Springs Cat Toy, $5; chewy.com
5 Cat Tracks Cat Toy
Could a cat toy be more fun and festive than this? With three rows of tracks for batting around balls and a cute mistletoe topper, this tiered toy is everything your kitty loves. And if he gets bored with the teaser on top, swap it out for the Santa hat and he'll keep on playing.
Shop now: Cat Tracks Cat Toy, $11; chewy.com
6 Grinch-Inspired Cat Toy
Despite the Grinch's bad rep, this toy definitely doesn't stink, stank, stunk. This 6-inch Christmas catnip toy is handmade with feathers and felt so your cat can lounge with it, carry it, and bat it around all holiday season.
Shop now: Grinch-Inspired Cat Toy, $5; etsy.com
7 Santa & Mrs. Claus Bouncy Mouse Cat Toy
With the floppy string limbs, bouncy cord, and catnip-stuffed bodies, your kitty won't be able to resist these two-for-one toys. These Mr. and Mrs. Claus mice are a great way to play and bond with your fur baby during snowy nights in.
Shop now: Santa & Mrs. Claus Bouncy Mouse Cat Toy, $7; chewy.com
8 Christmas Stocking Cat Toy Gift Set
Cat toys make great stocking stuffers, and this variety pack brings all the best ones together for you. With 14 toys total, your kitty gets feathers, bells, balls, and super-fun plush toys for kicking and biting. And because there's so many to choose from, he's not going to grow bored.
Shop now: Midlee Christmas Stocking Cat Toy Gift Set, $20; amazon.com
9 Holiday Grogu Teaser Cat Toy
Give the gift that tells your feline "Yoda best kitty ever." This Star Wars Christmas toy features a festive Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda") and a candy cane with ribbons. By simply flicking the wand, your cat will fly through the air after it like he's using the Force.
Shop now: Holiday Grogu Teaser Cat Toy, $10; chewy.com
10 Holiday Gift Box Cardboard Cat House
A cozy gift box with plenty of room to stretch and scratch? Sounds like the puuurfect gift! Easy to assemble and spacious for even the largest kitty, this cardboard gift box doubles as a cat condo and a piece of fun holiday decor for your home.
Shop now: Holiday Gift Box Cardboard Cat House, $20; chewy.com
11 Sweet Kitty Christmas Cocoa Set
Who says hot cocoa and cookies are only for Santa? Handmade with cotton yarn and stuffed with fabric strips and catnip, both chonks and slonks will satisfy their sweet tooth. Once kitty's done playing, these soft and fluffy toys make great pillows for his cat bed.
Shop now: Sweet Kitty Christmas Cocoa Set, $32; etsy.com
12 Fragile Box Plush Cat Toy
Good news: Despite the packaging, these toys are anything but fragile. Stuffed with crinkle paper and catnip to entice any kitty, this toy set comes with a leg lamp, "fra-gee-lay" crate, and Red Ryder air rifle. If you're a fan of A Christmas Story, you've gotta have it.
Shop now: Fragile Box Plush Cat Toy, $10; chewy.com
13 Christmas Catnip Cat Kicker Toy
Sure, they might look simple, but these kicker toys are packed full of catnip and (thanks to the double-sewn seams) sturdy enough to hold their own against even the strongest kitty bunny kicks. Choose from four cute fabrics and get ready for some serious playtime.
Shop now: Christmas Catnip Cat Kicker Toy, starting at $8; etsy.com
14 Winter Blue Gift Box
All the toys your cat loves, wrapped in a neat red bow. With 14 different items (including Christmas catnip toys, wands, crinkle balls, and more) you'll spoil your cat and keep him purring for more play.
Shop now: Winter Blue Gift Box, $15; chewy.com
15 Personalized Stocking Christmas Cat Toy
Every family member gets a stocking, kitties included. Each toy is made-to-order and personalized, and you can even choose to get it with or without catnip. Sewn with soft fleece, it's soft enough for your cat to cozy up with it once they're done with more vigorous play.
Shop now: Personalized Stocking Christmas Cat Toy, $9; etsy.com
16 Mistletoe Teaser Wand Cat Toy
No pet parent needs an excuse to kiss their cat ... but we won't say no to this festive wand toy. After your fur baby pounces on the felt teaser, pucker up for some lovin'. The mistletoe is stuffed with catnip, too, so it's extra fun for your kitty.
Shop now: Mistletoe Teaser Wand Cat Toy, $9; chewy.com
17 Gingerbread Catnip Toys
You've heard of gingerbread men, but what about gingerbread cats? Stuffed with catnip and embroidered with little bow ties, buttons, and whiskers, these felt toys are almost too cute to give to your kitty. (So you might want to buy one for your tree, too).
Shop now: Gingerbread Catnip Toys, $10; etsy.com
18 SmartyKat Holiday Medley Bundle
'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring … except your cat chasing a festive toy mouse. With 16 red and green critters (plus a few pom-pom balls thrown in, too), this is an ideal gift for multi-cat households.
Shop now: SmartyKat Holiday Medley Bundle, $20; chewy.com
19 Merry Makings Briny & Bright Plush Pickles Cat Toy
Make your cat part of the ornament-hunting tradition with two Christmas pickle cat toys. One's topped with a cute Santa hat and the other is wrapped in a little scarf, making these catnip-filled plushies a festive must-have.
Shop now: Merry Makings Briny & Bright Plush Pickles Cat Toy, $5; petco.com
20 Holiday Mistletoe Wave Scratcher Cat Toy
Keep your kitty from scratching up your Christmas tree and decorations with a festive cat scratcher. The mistletoe print brings some subtle cheer to your home while keeping your kitty entertained—and his claws where they should be. Sprinkle some catnip on top for extra fun!
Shop now: Holiday Mistletoe Wave Scratcher Cat Toy, $11; chewy.com