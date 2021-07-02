The 11 Best Kitten Toys for Your Frisky Feline

With so many toys on the market, is there something you should look for when buying one for your kitten? Start by choosing ones that are safe, namely those that can't be splintered, torn apart, or swallowed. Know, too, that cats are attracted to high-contrast color combinations, like a toy with black and white designs. They also love toys that move unusually or erratically (think oblong or wobbly shapes) when batted around. "Unpredictability in movement of toys is very stimulating for kittens," McGowan says.