The 10 Best Kitten Teething Toys, Plus Expert Advice on Choosing the Right Ones

Sometimes, baby teeth do not all fall out the way they should. "Retained baby teeth are typically removed in order to avoid future dental problems", says Stregowski. She recommends talking to your vet if you still notice two teeth in the same space, especially after your cat reaches about 6 month of age. Your vet may also notice this during routine examinations and recommend extraction. This is often done at the time of spay or neuter surgery, if elected.