The 10 Best Kitten Teething Toys, Plus Expert Advice on Choosing the Right Ones
Do you have a kitten in the 3–6 month age range who's taken a sudden interest in chewing on, well, everything? Perhaps she's also a little irritable or keeps pawing at her face? Don't worry, this doesn't mean Fluffy has developed a taste for couch cushions or turned into a grumpy Gus; she's probably just going through a teething phase. Yes, that's right—those teeny, tiny, needle-like toofers are not here to stay.
With the right kitten teething toys, you can make this phase more comfortable for your kitty—and maybe save your fingers from a few bite marks, too. Take a look at a few of our favorite finds below.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Petstages Dental Cat Chew Toy With Catnip ($6)
- Best Chew Sticks: WoLover Silvervine Natural Catnip Sticks ($6)
- Best Splurge: Catit Senses Massage Center ($34)
- Best Budget: Petstages Fresh Breath Mint Stick Cat Chew Toy ($5)
- Best Teething Ring: Leaps & Bounds Little Paws Teething Ring ($2)
- Best Rubber: Pet Craft Supply Cactus With Bonus Catnip ($8)
- Best Plush: KONG Kitten Teddy Bear Toy ($5)
- Best Tassel: Adumptil Silvervine Teething Chew ($6)
- Best Squeaker: Pet Life Blue Totty-Chew Plush and Rubber Squeaking Teething Toy ($10)
- Best Shapes: Plush Pet Cat Catnip Toy for Kitten Teething Toys ($14)
Related Items
Best Overall: Petstages Dental Cat Chew Toy With Catnip
Offering both cleaning and massaging benefits, these Petstages dental toys do it all. With catnip and knotted streamers to engage your kitty plus durable netting to withstand the most determined chewing, these packs even include two toys in different shapes and sizes to ensure a purr-fect fit for your cat.
Best Chew Sticks: WoLover Silvervine Natural Catnip Sticks
Packed with organic catnip to truly entice your teething tabby, these chew sticks will give her an appropriate target for her new teeth. And, as she gets older, those same sticks that provided so much comfort during the teething stage will help promote good oral health by reducing plaque and tartar build up, too.
Best Splurge: Catit Senses Massage Center
A little face and gum massage can go a long way toward soothing your kitten's sore chompers, and this massage center with special gum massagers does it all with ease—especially if you sprinkle a little catnip on it to entice your kitty to rub away. Even better? That massage feels good to kitties of all ages, so while it's great for teething kittens, it's enjoyable for older cats, too.
Best Budget: Petstages Fresh Breath Mint Stick Cat Chew Toy
This lightweight toy can easily be battered around and chased after for fun play on top of the dental benefits. The catnip and mint will draw your cat's attention, and the crinkle and mesh material will keep them entertained (and the durable netting will withstand their little chompers!). If you notice the mint scent wearing off, just press and roll around the middle of the toy to release more scent as the center is filled with real dried mint.
Best Teething Ring: Leaps & Bounds Little Paws Teething Ring
You'd be forgiven for mistaking this sweet little toy for a teething ring meant for a human baby! The textured soft plastic is a safe place for your itty bitty kitty to chew her little heart out, and the soft balls and strings will help encourage play, enticing her to gnaw away—and keep her tiny teeth away from the couch.
Best Rubber: Pet Craft Supply Cactus With Bonus Catnip
Durable, bite-resistant rubber makes for a terrific teething toy, especially when it's so easy to stuff the toy with fresh catnip to keep your kitty interested even beyond the teething stage. Plus, it can even be tossed in the dishwasher to keep it nice and clean between uses.
Best Plush: KONG Kitten Teddy Bear Toy
Different textures appeal to different felines, and this absolutely darling stuffed bear is sure to be a hit with any kitten who likes her chew toys with a side of snuggles. Soft but durable, this KONG toy includes catnip and crinkle noises to keep your little one coming back for more.
Best Tassel: Adumptil Silvervine Teething Chew
These silvervine chew sticks are wrapped in raffia to add an interesting texture in addition to a satisfying chewing experience for your cat. Plus, the tassels on either side make this a fun toy for your kitty to play with, either on her own or with you! Just watch to ensure no pieces come loose; if they do, it's time to move on to a new toy to avoid any choking danger.
Best Squeaker: Pet Life Blue Totty-Chew Plush and Rubber Squeaking Teething Toy
There's no rule saying squeaky toys are just for pups, and this cute plush and rubber toy is designed to help both kittens and small breed puppies through their chewing phase with a rubberized chew stick and squeaky plush head and bottom.
Best Shapes: Plush Pet Cat Catnip Toy for Kitten Teething Toys
Sure, this set of five toys is more for your kitten than it is for you, but there's no reason it can't bring you a little happiness, too, right? You'll adore the sweet smiling banana, avocado, and orange, and your kitten will find the catnip within irresistible. You can give them one at a time to keep your kitten interested without having to buy new toys all the time.
What to Look for in Kitten Teething Toys
Jenna Stregowski, a registered veterinary technician and the Pet Health and Behavior Editor for Daily Paws, says, "When shopping for cat toys, make sure they don't have small parts or strings that can be chewed off and swallowed—this can lead to choking or gastrointestinal obstructions."
Anything that can be ripped apart is a no-go, since that can create a choking hazard, but you also want to avoid material that's too tough, she says, since it can damage your kitten's teeth. Additionally, be careful to avoid anything that could cause a GI blockage in your nibbling kitty if swallowed (like yarn or ribbon).
Stregowski likes miniature-sized toys with medium-firm textures that kittens can carry around. "Kitten play mimics hunting, and tiny toys resemble prey. This type of play is quite enriching and can keep the kitten's mind and body occupied."
Toys with bumpy edges can help massage the gums, making sore gums feel a little better, and she also suggests toys with design elements your kitten loves, like streamers (but not tiny strings that can be swallowed). "In addition, catnip toys are wonderfully stimulating and perfectly safe for kittens. Just be aware that kittens under 6 months of age might not respond to the scent of catnip, and some cats never will." Chew sticks are also a good option, although Stregowski recommends supervising your kitty's chew stick use, especially if it has any additional elements that could come off and become a choking hazard.
When to See Your Vet
While most signs of teething, including a loss of appetite and even some bleeding of their gums, are nothing to be concerned about, Stregowski notes that if there are signs of an infection and/or your kitten's baby teeth have not fallen out as her adult teeth are emerging, it's time to touch base with your vet.
"Signs of oral infections include red and inflamed gums, a discharge from the mouth, and prolonged loss of appetite" she says. "It's important to contact your vet if your cat stops eating entirely for more than a day, even if the mouth looks normal."
As for the baby teeth/adult teeth issue, she says, "You may not notice the loss of baby teeth since kittens often swallow them, but this is harmless. As the adult teeth come in, you might see overcrowding of teeth and two rows of teeth in some places."
Sometimes, baby teeth do not all fall out the way they should. "Retained baby teeth are typically removed in order to avoid future dental problems", says Stregowski. She recommends talking to your vet if you still notice two teeth in the same space, especially after your cat reaches about 6 month of age. Your vet may also notice this during routine examinations and recommend extraction. This is often done at the time of spay or neuter surgery, if elected.