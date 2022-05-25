The 10 Best Toys for Cats Who Are Home Alone

Best Splurge: One Fast Cat Exercise Wheel

If your cat has some serious energy, this could be just what you need to keep her well-exercised and happy. Essentially an oversized hamster wheel, this toy lets your cat walk or run as she pleases. It's especially helpful if you live in a small apartment where your kitty might not have room to sprint, but make sure you have the space for the setup (it's about 3 feet long).

