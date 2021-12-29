Here Are 17 of the Best Cat Toys Money Can Buy
You might think you have enough toys for your cat, but if your kitty has been playing with the same five toys, they're probably getting bored and need something new in their toy rotation, Samantha Bell, cat expert at Best Friends Animal Society says.
"It's incredibly important to rotate toys for your cat," Bell says. "Cats should see their toys as "prey," and hunting, catching, and 'killing' toys is the best way to satisfy their natural, instinctive prey drive. Once a toy is 'dead,' it's not as appealing to the cat and just becomes part of the environment." Cats have different preferences when it comes to the toys they like, and having a selection will also give your fierce feline the chance to choose the "prey" that most interests her.
To prevent boredom, Bell suggests having a stash of toys that you can put away and reintroduce at a later time—and we've scoured thousands of internet reviews for the best of the best for your cat toy stash, from toys that mimic mice and nature to interactive toys, catnip toys, and toys for bored kitties.
Here, we share 17 fun and entertaining cat toys for a plethora of play styles at a variety of price points.
Best Nature-Themed Cat Toys for Indoor Cats
Go Cat Catcher Mouse Wand
What cat doesn't love a game of cat and mouse? According to Bell, none that she's met, making this her cat expert-approved and best overall cat toy! "This interactive toy has a furry mouse toy attached to a wire and, according to hundreds of shelter cats that I've worked with, it's the greatest thing ever," Bell says. Bell's tips for making this even more stimulating and fun for your cat? "Keep the mouse on the ground, make it scurry away from the cat, and then have it hide around a corner like a mouse would do."
Shop now: Go Cat Catcher Mouse Wand Toy, $11; petco.com
Natural Fur and Feathers Cat Toys, 5 Pack
"The more a toy resembles and moves like something a cat would prey upon, the greater chance you have of it being entertaining to the cat," Bell says. Your happy house cat isn't going to get closer to the real thing than these handmade toys constructed from real rabbit fur and feathers. Watch your cat stalk, pounce, and proudly carry her "prey" around in her mouth. But be warned, we can't promise that doggo siblings will keep their paws (and mouths) off this realistic cat toy.
Shop now: Natural Fur and Feathers Cat Toy, $23; etsy.com
Best Catnip Cat Toys
Catnip Q-Tip
These aren't your grandma's Q-tips! At 6 inches long and doused in your choice of catnip, lemongrass, silver vine, valerian, or honeysuckle, your feisty feline won't be able to resist bunny kicking these swabs.
Shop now: LegendaryPetToys Catnip Q-Tip, $7; etsy.com
YEOWWW! Catnip Yellow Banana
The YEOWWW! Catnip Banana is loved by cats everywhere. Catnip lovers go crazy for the catnip-filled fruit, kicking it, licking it, and "killing" it again and again. (Keep in mind it might not withstand the wrath of kitties who like to play rough with their toys.)
Shop now: YEOWWW! Catnip Yellow Banana, $6; amazon.com
Baguette Catnip Loaf
With almost 3,000 five-star Etsy reviews, it's clear—your little loaf absolutely kneads this loaf. This freshly baked baguette stands up to heavy play with reinforced seams, bunny kick-tolerant fabric, and catnip stuffed innards that will have your cat coming back for more.
Shop now: MiniTigerDesign Baguette Catnip Cat Toy, $13; etsy.com
Personalized Catnip Fish
Best Interactive Cat Toys
SmartyKat Motion Cat Toy
Paws down, this is the most fun your cat will have in just a click of a button. The SmartyKat automated toy features a concealed wand that spins around its base unpredictably. If your cat can't resist attacking a foot under the covers, he surely will not be able to resist attacking the plush "rodent" scurrying under the fabric of this toy!
Shop now: SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Electronic Concealed Motion Cat Toy, $15; chewy.com
Petstages Tower of Tracks
No matter if you have a solo kitty or an entire clowder of cats, thousands of positive reviews from pet parents mean this toy is sure to keep every cat in the house entertained. Cats of all ages can't keep their paws off this top-rated toy, and unlike other toys with small pieces or dangly bits, there's no chance of ingesting a stray piece—or losing a ball under the refrigerator.
Shop now: Petstages Tower of Tracks, $12; chewy.com
Interactive Butterfly
The Flurff Interactive Butterfly is one of the most popular cat toys on Amazon—and with good reason, too. While this toy may look like a delicate fluttering butterfly to your cat, it's a durable, claw-resistant, pounce-absorbent machine. No matter how many swats from your cat it takes, over 3,000 cat parents say it holds up to their feisty feline.
Shop now: Flurff Interactive Butterfly, $19; amazon.com
Best Cat Toys on a Budget
Cat Dancer Original Interactive Cat Toy
This toy is a steal for the hours of entertainment you and your cat are sure to have. "My cats are OBSESSED. They're entertained for 30–45 minutes trying to catch this simple toy," says one happy cat parent. Another exclaims that this toy is a must of any cat parent. Thanks to the incredibly budget-friendly price point, I went ahead and added two to my own shopping cart while writing this piece.
Shop now: Cat Dancer Original Interactive Cat Toy, $2; petco.com
Frisco Colorful Springs
Watch your cat spring into action trying to catch this simple, tried-and-true cat toy. These durable plastic springs skip, flop, flip, and skid across any floor surface, satisfying any zoomie-induced cat or kitten. You're guaranteed to lose at least one under the fridge, but have no fear because this economical cat toy comes in a pack of ten.
Shop now: Frisco Colorful Springs Cat Toy, $3; chewy.com
Multicolored Spring Tubes
Keeping on the trend of toys your zoomie-induced cat will go crazy for are these lightweight and bouncy tubes. Simple as they might be, there are few toys that your cat will want to bat, chase, and pounce on more than these. Bonus: you can snag a pack of 30 tubes without putting a dent in your wallet.
Shop now: YUYUSO 30 Pack Spring Toys, $10; amazon.com
Best Cat Toys For Bored Cats
Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy
What's better for a bored cat than the toy that has taken the world by storm this year? Every time your kitty touches this toy, the motion sensor kicks in and the fish starts wiggling around, encouraging your cat to play and engage with the toy. It's gotten five stars from more than 15,000 reviewers who say their cats are obsessed with the flopping fish.
Shop now: Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy, $14; amazon.com
Cat Amazing Interactive Treat Maze
Cat boredom is no match for this stimulating cat toy. Your cat's brain, body, and taste buds will be put to the test as she scratches, sniffs, and paws her way to the hidden treasures of this puzzle. Just hide her favorite treats or toys in the many compartments and watch your curious feline go to town!
Shop now: Cat Amazing Interactive Treat Maze and Puzzle, $16; chewy.com
SnugglyCat Ripple Rug
Between the endless ways this eco-friendly activity play mat can be arranged and the numerous holes to surprise ambush out of, this interactive, multi-cat, or self-play toy will be an instant hit among your feline friends. According to my cats, it's not a bad place to take a catnap after an afternoon of play, either.
Shop now: SnugglyCat Ripple Cat Activity Play Mat, $44; chewy.com
Petstages Green Buggin' Out Puzzle
From beginners to super smarty cats, this toy's multiple interaction methods of slidin' bugs and movin' leaves will have your cat pawing, licking, and nudging. Hide your cat's favorite treats inside the 14 compartments and watch your feline forage for her rewards. The brand boasts a variety of puzzles at different difficulty levels for cats who develop a love for the game.
Shop now: Petstages Green Buggin' Out Puzzle, $20; petco.com
Cat Exercise Wheel
Spoiler: this toy is a splurge. As a cat mom, I know it's hard to invest in a feline who can be finicky. I can't promise that your cat won't want to play in the box this cat wheel comes in more than the wheel itself, but if your cat is anything like my two resident cats and the numerous cat and kitten fosters that have come through my door, they will let their inner lioness out on this wheel (or at a minimum take a nice, leisurely walk). Either way, this is the toy your chonk or slonk is meowing for. Plus, the modern design isn't an eye sore in your home.
Shop now: Hoiru Cat Wheel, $1,500; tuftandpaw.com