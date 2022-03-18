These Are the 6 Best Flea Shampoos for Cats, According to a Veterinarian

Some flea medications and shampoos that are made for dogs are not safe for cats, so always read the label and make sure the shampoo you choose is safe for cats, says Sara Ochoa, DVM, a veterinarian at Senior Tail Waggers with over six years of experience working at Whitehouse Veterinary Hospital in Whitehouse, Texas. When in doubt, show the shampoo to your vet before you use it, and work with your vet to develop a treatment plan to say farewell to fleas for good.