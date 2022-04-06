I Tried PrettyLitter, and It Gave Me a Head Start on My Cat's Urinary Health

"I don't want to say, 'yes check your cat's urine pH' and then people are running out buying strips and obsessing about their cat's urine when there is no need to," Ushi says. "If a cat does have a history of UTIs or crystals like struvite or calcium oxalate, and you've noticed urinary symptoms like frequent or inappropriate urination, then this would be a good time to either check their urine pH or have their cat seen by a veterinarian."