8 Dust-Free Cat Litters for a Healthier Home

Best Clumping: Boxiecat Premium Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter

An award-winning cat litter, this ultra-low dust option is every allergy sufferer's dream come true! This premium option is made with a truly scent-free formula and contains zero additives, dyes, or fillers. Even better? You won't have to worry about messes either.

"This is a very good choice that most cats love," Ochoa says. "This clumping litter can easily scoop the waste right off the top, leaving your cat's litter box fresh and clean."