8 Dust-Free Cat Litters for a Healthier Home
We've all seen them … you go to clean your cat's litter box and are met with dust clouds filling the air (and our lungs). Unfortunately, that dust could cause irritation in both pet parents who suffer from allergies or asthma as well as kitties with respiratory problems.
The solution? Dust-free cat litter, which is easier to find on shelves than you might think.
"Dust-free litter is great at removing allergens in your pet's environment," says Sara Ochoa, DVM, a veterinarian at Senior Tail Waggers with over 6 years of experience working as a veterinarian for Whitehouse Veterinary Hospital in Whitehouse, Texas. "Dust litters can cause upper respiratory issues, such as infection and irritation in your cat. By switching to a dust-free litter, you are helping keep your cat healthier."
Whether you have a kitten, an adult cat, or multiple cats, we've rounded up the best dust-free cat litters that are easy on your and your cat's lungs—and easy to clean!
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Fresh Step Advanced Cat Litter ($31)
- Best Clumping: Boxiecat Premium Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter ($25)
- Best Non-Clumping: Okocat Dust Free Non Clumping Paper Pellet Cat Litter ($20)
- Best for Kittens: Purina Yesterday's News Unscented Paper Cat Litter ($21)
- Best Value: Arm & Hammer Forever Fresh Clumping Cat Litter Lavender ($21)
- Best Multi-Cat: Dr. Elsey's Precious Cat Ultra Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter ($20)
- Best Eco-Friendly: Catalyst Upcycled Soft Wood Cat Litter Cat Formula ($22)
- Best Unscented: Tidy Cats Free & Clean Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter ($18)
Best Overall: Fresh Step Advanced Cat Litter
Crowned Ochoa's top pick, this clumping litter is formulated to be 99.9 percent dust-free. Widely loved with a 4.7 rating and 17,000 reviews on Amazon, even Ochoa has it for her own cats to use! With this litter, you can keep the air cleaner and your home smelling fresher longer with its 10-day odor control—all at an amazing price.
Best Clumping: Boxiecat Premium Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter
An award-winning cat litter, this ultra-low dust option is every allergy sufferer's dream come true! This premium option is made with a truly scent-free formula and contains zero additives, dyes, or fillers. Even better? You won't have to worry about messes either.
"This is a very good choice that most cats love," Ochoa says. "This clumping litter can easily scoop the waste right off the top, leaving your cat's litter box fresh and clean."
Best Non-Clumping: Okocat Dust Free Non Clumping Paper Pellet Cat Litter
This natural, best-selling litter is a purr-fect choice for all cats but is especially great for cats who have respiratory ailments or are recovering post-surgery as well as pet parents with allergies. It's made with soft, non-clumping paper pellets that are low-tracking, free of dyes and inks, and naturally biodegradable.
Best for Kittens: Purina Yesterday's News Unscented Paper Cat Litter
Have an adorable new addition to the family? This unscented, dust-free litter is ideal for curious kittens. "Kittens explore their litter box and may eat some litter," Ochoa says. "This litter is made of paper products; if your kitten eats a piece, they will be OK."
Made from soft, recycled paper, this is a non-toxic litter option that works for kittens (and adult cats, too!). It has three times the absorption power of traditional clay-based litters and is designed to have excellent odor control and minimal tracking.
Best Value: Arm and Hammer Forever Fresh Clumping Cat Litter Lavender
Instantly eliminate odors with this 99.9 percent dust-free and low-tracking option from Arm & Hammer. It's made with a pet-friendly lavender scent to keep your cat's litter box smelling fresh. "Arm and Hammer is a very inexpensive cat litter that will help mask the smelly cat odors," Ochoa says.
Best Multi-Cat: Dr. Elsey's Precious Cat Ultra Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter
"If you have more than one cat, you will want to get a litter that also can stand up to many different cats using the litter box each day," Ochoa says. This unscented option from Dr. Elsey's is 99.9 percent dust-free and formulated with multi-cat homes in mind. (And, if you have more than one cat, you need more than one litter box.)
Best Eco-Friendly: Catalyst Upcycled Soft Wood Cat Litter Cat Formula
Want to do your part for the planet and your cat? "When looking for a cat litter that is also environmentally friendly, you will want to use a litter that is made of paper or wood, such as this one," Ochoa says. This dust-free, unscented cat litter hits all the marks. It's lightweight, clumps easily, has four times the performance of clay litter, and keeps odors neutralized. It's also easy on your cat's paws!
Best Unscented: Tidy Cats Free & Clean Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter
If you and your cat are sensitive to scents, this litter is a must-have. It performs like a typical clumping litter—without the dust and artificial fragrances. This clumping clay litter uses odor-absorbing charcoal with the guaranteed TidyLock technology to keep odors away.