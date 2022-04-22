10 Essential Cat Grooming Supplies, According to a Veterinarian

Best Deshedding Brush: Furminator Short Hair deShedding Tool

The Furminator is popular for a reason! "This is a great brush at getting dead and loose hair out of your cat's fur," Ochoa says. "This brush also has a fur extractor for helping get the fur out of the brush," which makes for easy cleaning when you're done brushing.

This particular Furminator brush is best for small cats up to 10 pounds with short hair, but the brand makes other options for cats of different sizes and hair types.