The 10 Best Cat Ear Cleaners, According to a Veterinarian

VETNIQUE LABS Oticbliss Advanced Cleaning Ear Wipes

Does your feline friend give major cattitude when you try to apply ear cleaner? These might just be a miracle for you (and your cat!). "These wipes can be a nice alternative to solution for cats who do not like solution in their ears," Whittenburg says.

Made with a gentle formula, you can clean your cat's ears worry-free (and hassle-free) knowing they won't cause any redness or irritation. These are not only convenient but also effective when it comes to clearing up any buildup and relieving your cat's discomfort. Clean and fragrance-free, these vet-formulated wipes are made with aloe vera and vitamins and are safe for routine ear cleaning. You can use these on cats—and dogs!—of all ages, sizes, and breeds.

