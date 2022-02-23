The 9 Best Cat Shampoos, According to a Veterinarian

Best Flea Shampoo: Advantage Flea and Tick Treatment Shampoo for Cats and Kittens

Looking to get rid of those pesky fleas for good? This is one of the few flea shampoos Ochoa actually recommends for cats. "Advantage is safe to use on cats. This is also one flea shampoo that will actually work to kill the fleas that are on your cat," she says. "[With] other flea shampoos, fleas have become resistant to and do not work."

Consult your vet before using this shampoo on your cat. Recommended for kittens and cats 12 weeks and older.

Shop now: Advantage Flea and Tick Treatment Shampoo for Cats and Kittens, $13; amazon.com