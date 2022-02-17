The 6 Best Cat Nail Clippers for Quick and Comfortable Trimmings

Best Overall: Millers Forge Nail Clipper

There's plenty to love about these plier-style nail clippers, which happen to be Whittenburg's top pick.

"These clippers are versatile and can be used on a variety of pets (dogs, cats, birds), and the smaller size is ideal for cats," Whittenburg says. "The handles are ergonomic, and the blades are very sharp. Millers Forge has long been a trusted name in claw trimmers for pets, and they make high-quality products that last."

