The Best Cat Litter Subscriptions To Make Life Easier for You (And Your Cat)
If you're a cat owner, you know that maintaining your kitty's litter box is just as important as feeding them. However, replenishing your cat's litter box can be a hassle, from lugging a 10-pound bag from the pet store to cleaning out the waste and washing the litter box. If you find yourself struggling with litter box upkeep, opting into a cat litter subscription can help make this process a little easier.
Depending on your preference, you can get cat litter delivered to your doorstep every month or quarter. Most services also allow you to cancel, pause, or edit your subscription easily. Plus, many brands offer a variety of cat litter scents and textures if your feline friend is particularly picky. To help you find the perfect litter for you and your cat, we've rounded up the best cat litter subscriptions based on a variety of factors ranging from sustainability to weight. Get ready to save yourself plenty of pet store trips when you sign up for one of these helpful cat litter subscriptions.
Best Cat Litter Subscriptions of 2022
- Best Overall: Kitty Poo Club
- Most Eco-Friendly: Catalyst Pet
- Best for Picky Cats: Litterbox.com
- Best for Health Checkups: Pretty Litter
- Best All-Natural Litter: Skoon Cat Litter
- Best Lightweight: Boxiecat
- Best Premium Litter: Tuft + Paw
Best Overall: Kitty Poo Club
Key Specs
- Subscription Plans: Monthly
- Free Shipping? Yes
- Nationwide Delivery? Yes (except Alaska and Hawaii)
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Subscriptions included a recyclable box that resists leakage
- Multiple litter fill options available to accommodate your kitty
- Box is ideal for small spaces
- Can easily pause or cancel subscription online
Cons
- Is a bit pricey
Why We Chose It
Kitty Poo Club tops our list due to its customizable contents and streamlined packaging. Just like clockwork, the company sends a pre-filled, leak-proof cat litter box every 30 days. What's neat about the cardboard box design is that it ships as itself without extra packaging. When it comes to the litter itself, subscribers can choose from diatomite, silica, fine-grain silica, clay, and organic soy—all of which are free from dyes and chemicals. Cleanup is also a breeze—all you need to do is remove your cat litter and recycle the box once the next shipment arrives.
The most basic bundle, which includes fine-grain silica litter with a recyclable litter box, starts at $29 a month. Bags of clay weigh 16 pounds, whereas bags of other litter materials weigh nine pounds. Each litter and box combination should last you for a full 30 days, giving you enough usage to last you until your next shipment. If you're not satisfied with the service, you're eligible for one refund limited to one litter box and one bag of litter. Additionally, you can cancel, pause, or edit your membership without penalty if you need a break from the service.
Most Eco-Friendly: Catalyst Pet
Key Specs
- Subscription Plans: One, two, and four month plans available
- Free Shipping? Yes
- Nationwide Delivery? Yes
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Litter made from upcycled wood waste
- Bag can be recycled
- Comes in scented and unscented options
- Subscription packages available for homes with multiple cats
Cons
- Limited litter choices available
- Litter isn't compatible with robot or sifting litter boxes
Why We Chose It
The eco-conscious cat parent will appreciate that litter from Catalyst Pet consists of upcycled soft wood fiber from sawmills. This eco-friendly material is an alternative to classic clay litter made from sodium bentonite, which isn't biodegradable. Plus, the litter bag itself can be recycled anywhere that takes grocery bags.
Catalyst Pets touts its litter as a clay alternative that's four times more absorbent, and four times longer lasting. Subscribers can choose between three types of litter: Healthy Cat, Multi-Cat, and Unscented. Bundles start at $19 per month for a 10-pound bundle, and increase in price depending on how many cats you have and which delivery frequency you choose. Both the Healthy Cat and Multi-Cat litter use a light pine scent, while the Multi-Cat option features a boosted formula to help with clumping and cat traffic.
Regarding other aspects of performance, the product also has good cat acceptance, produces little dust, and clumps well. One thing to consider is that the litter isn't compatible with sifting or robotic litter boxes, so subscribers that have this type of litter box may want to steer clear of this cat litter subscription. If you subscribe to the service, you can easily pause or cancel your subscription, or you can switch to another litter type.
Most Simple Litter: Litterbox.com
Key Specs
- Subscription Plans: Monthly and quarterly plans available
- Free Shipping? Yes (except Alaska and Hawaii)
- Nationwide Delivery? Yes
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Litter forms manageable clumps
- Can choose between monthly and quarterly plans
- Has options for multi-cat households
- Flexible cancellation and skipping policy
Cons
- Lacks litter variety
Why We Chose It
Litterbox.com's clay-based, low-dust litter is an all-natural option that's ideal for new cat parents. Because sodium bentonite clay is fairly common, your new household cat may already be familiar with it and accept it without fuss. The litter is also soft on paws and contains no added chemicals or scents. Plus, it forms tight clumps to help prevent tracking around your house.
For one cat, plans for a 20-pound bag start at $30 per month, or you could pay the same amount of money, but opt for a quarterly plan instead. If you have more than one cat, you can choose one of the service's multicat options to save more money. For example, the three-cat plan nets you 60 pounds of litter for $75 per month, which is cheaper than paying $90 for the same amount over three individual months.
While litter variety is a bit lacking for this service, sometimes simplicity is the best answer. In the event you or your cat are not happy with the litter, you can pause, skip, or cancel your subscription without any penalty. However, we should note that there isn't any trial period for the service, so once you have this litter sent to your home, you're stuck with it regardless of whether or not your cat takes a liking to it.
Best for Health Checkups: Pretty Litter
Key Specs
- Subscription Plans: Monthly and quarterly plans available
- Free Shipping? Yes
- Nationwide Delivery? Yes
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Litter color shows whether or not pet may have health issue
- Litter is lightweight and made with a super absorbent formula
- Options available for multi-cat homes
- Offers a 30-day risk-free guarantee
Cons
- Only one type of litter to choose from
Why We Chose It
Knowing when your kitty needs a checkup can be a little tricky, so PrettyLitter provides health monitoring cat litter to help take out the guesswork. The litter works by changing color to indicate whether or not your cat has any health issues. The base color for normal cat urine on the crystal litter is a dark yellow or olive green. Meanwhile, orange, blue, and red may indicate health issues correlating with acidity, alkalinity, and blood that you should discuss with a vet.
The catch is that PrettyLitter only uses one type of litter: silica cat litter. While it might take your cat time to get used to this litter type, this super absorbent, non-clumping cat litter crystal formula does come with its benefits. It's up to 80-percent lighter than regular clay litter (at six pounds per bag), and you only need to refill it once a month. Additionally, the litter easily traps odors and removes moisture, helping keep your cat's litter box smelling fresh.
PrettyLitter subscription plans start at $24 per month for one cat. You could also opt for a quarterly plan, which nets you three bags every 12 weeks. No matter your choice, you can cancel your plan, or change your delivery frequency at any time. The brand also features a 30-day risk-free guarantee, so you can get a full refund if the litter doesn't work out for your cat.
Best All-Natural: Skoon Cat Litter
Key Specs
- Subscription Plans: Monthly and quarterly plans available
- Free Shipping? Yes
- Nationwide Delivery? Yes (except Alaska and Hawaii)
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Biodegradable and hypoallergenic litter
- Variety of textures and scents available
- Offers a risk-free trial
- Can receive product in bag or box form
Cons
- Box supply means waiting for two boxes per month
Why We Chose It
Skoon's 100-percent biodegradable, all-natural diatom pebble litter is hypoallergenic, free of toxins, and comes in an assortment of options. When it comes to performance, the non-clumping litter is also four times lighter than traditional litter, highly absorbent, and non-tracking. If your cat has sensitive paws and prefers a traditional feel, the service offers a Fine Grain option for your litter. Lastly, when it comes to scent, you can keep the litter box fresh with Original (unscented), Lemon, or Lavender litter types.
Skoon offers subscribers a bag and box selection. The bag is ideal if you already have a litter box at home, while the disposable box is perfect for those who don't want to constantly clean a box. An 8-pound bag for one cat starts at $25 per month, whereas the box option starts at $30 per month and comes with two disposable boxes. However, if you select the box option, prepare to wait for two separate box deliveries each month, as the service doesn't send both boxes right away. If you aren't sure about the service, Skoon offers a 30-day trial period that you can cancel within 30 days to get your money back.
Most Lightweight: Boxiecat
Key Specs
- Subscription Plans: Customizable; Daily, weekly, or monthly plans available
- Free Shipping? Yes
- Nationwide Delivery? Yes
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Formula is great for those who find conventional cat litter heavy
- Designed not to crumble and leave messes behind
- Multiple scent options
- Subscribers can customize their delivery frequency options
Cons
- Lightweight formula can track easily
- A little pricey for how much product you get
Why We Chose It
If you don't own a car or have a disability, carrying heavy cat litter can be a burden. Even when you do have cat litter stocked up at home, putting it into your cat's box can also be challenging if it weighs a lot. In addition to its regular clay litter, Boxiecat's BoxiePro Lightweight Plant-Based Cat Litter is one of the lightest cat litters available on the market.
The service's line of products include deep-cleaning probiotic litters (which breaks down bacteria), extra-strength litters, scent-free litters, and gently scented litters. Each formula is plant based, biodegradable, and USA sourced. Even though it's light, the litter still effectively traps odors, is easy to scoop, and resists crumbling. However, since the litter is lightweight, there's an increased chance for tracking.
Costs start at $20 for a 6.5-pound bag of the Boxiecat Air Lightweight, Scent Free, Premium Clumping Litter. If you want a larger volume of litter, you can get the same formulas in an 11.5-pound bag for $29. While the price may be a little high for the amount of litter you get, Boxiecat offers more delivery options than the average service, allowing customers to choose from daily, weekly, or monthly intervals.
Most Premium: Tuft + Paw
Key Specs
- Subscription Plans: Monthly and quarterly plans available
- Free Shipping? Yes
- Nationwide Delivery? Yes
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Litter can be flushed after usage
- Made from upcycled, non-toxic soybean waste
- Litter doesn't track easily
- Offers a money-back guarantee
Cons
- Subscriptions are pricey
- Litter isn't compatible with automatic boxes
Why We Chose It
Known for its luxury cat furniture, Tuft + Paw also sells eco-conscious litter made from upcycled soybean byproduct. In addition to soybean, ingredients for this premium litter include corn starch, corn flour, guar gum, and charcoal. It's low tracking, quick clumping, and dust free, helping keep messes at bay without the worry of dirty paws. It also disintegrates in water, but you generally shouldn't flush cat litter down the toilet, especially if your local regulations advise against it.
Plans for Tuft + Paw litter start at $29 for a 9.5-pound bag every month, and $79 for three bags every three months. Needless to say, this litter is expensive, but if your kitty isn't satisfied, you can rest easy since the service offers a money-back guarantee on your first order (up to three bags). Additionally, you can modify your subscription or cancel it at any time without any major hassle.
Final Verdict
Cleaning your cat's litter box isn't the most exciting chore to knock out, but it's a must. If you're searching for a cat litter subscription service that's easy to customize and manage, Kitty Poo Club is our top pick. The service lets you choose between different types of litter material for as many cats as you need. Along with the litter itself, you also get a recyclable and leakproof box every month to store the cat litter pellets. At the end of the day, Kitty Poo Club helps you keep your cat's bathroom needs streamlined and simple to handle.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Can You Reduce Cat Litter Odor?
If you want to reduce cat litter odor, keeping things as tidy as possible is going to be your best bet. When setting up your litter box, you can place a removable liner at the bottom to keep waste and odors from sticking to it.
When cleaning your litter box, be sure to remove all cat waste and litter, bag it, and bring it straight to the garbage bin or dumpster so that waste odors don't linger around your home. After you're done emptying the box, rinse it with soap and water. Mildly scented or unscented soaps are best because cats don't really like strong smells like floral scents and aroma additives.
Can You Flush Cat Litter?
Scooping, bagging, and tossing litter can generate a lot of waste, however it's still not a good idea to flush cat litter down the toilet. Cat litter, by design, can expand up to 15 times its size when it comes in contact with water. That being said, many waste management facilities advise against flushing any litter or pet waste to prevent clogging. Although some companies like Tuft + Paw market their cat litter as flushable, it's best to err on the side of caution and check local regulations.
How Often Should You Change Your Cat's Litter?
Cats appreciate a clean litter box, and diligently cleaning their litter box will make them easier to litter train. It's best to check up on the litter box daily, removing dirty litter and waste while replenishing with clean litter. Every week or so, be sure to dump and wash the entire contents of the box. When you refill the box, your cat should have enough litter to dig around and cover waste.
Methodology
We researched dozens of cat litter companies to find which brands offered the best subscription services. We evaluated each subscription based on the following criteria:
- Price range
- Product quality
- Customization options
- Shipping costs
- Subscription options
- Customer service accessibility
Services that offered a variety of high-quality litter options at accessible prices were given precedence over other companies. Additionally, any brands that had flexible delivery options and free shipping also received higher recognition.