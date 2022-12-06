The Best Cat Litter Subscriptions To Make Life Easier for You (And Your Cat)

Most Simple Litter: Litterbox.com

Key Specs

Subscription Plans: Monthly and quarterly plans available

Monthly and quarterly plans available Free Shipping? Yes (except Alaska and Hawaii)

Yes (except Alaska and Hawaii) Nationwide Delivery? Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

Litter forms manageable clumps

Can choose between monthly and quarterly plans

Has options for multi-cat households

Flexible cancellation and skipping policy

Cons

Lacks litter variety

Why We Chose It

Litterbox.com's clay-based, low-dust litter is an all-natural option that's ideal for new cat parents. Because sodium bentonite clay is fairly common, your new household cat may already be familiar with it and accept it without fuss. The litter is also soft on paws and contains no added chemicals or scents. Plus, it forms tight clumps to help prevent tracking around your house.

For one cat, plans for a 20-pound bag start at $30 per month, or you could pay the same amount of money, but opt for a quarterly plan instead. If you have more than one cat, you can choose one of the service's multicat options to save more money. For example, the three-cat plan nets you 60 pounds of litter for $75 per month, which is cheaper than paying $90 for the same amount over three individual months.

While litter variety is a bit lacking for this service, sometimes simplicity is the best answer. In the event you or your cat are not happy with the litter, you can pause, skip, or cancel your subscription without any penalty. However, we should note that there isn't any trial period for the service, so once you have this litter sent to your home, you're stuck with it regardless of whether or not your cat takes a liking to it.