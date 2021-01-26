Smelly Cat? These Cat Litters Will Help Stop the Stink

This cat litter, dubbed the "world's smartest cat litter," changes colors so you can see if your cat is suffering from a urinary tract infection, bladder inflammation, urinary stones, and other issues. The litter uses ultra-absorbent and non-clumping silica gel crystals, which means you only need to scoop and the poop and empty it as little as once a month. Since you'll be using a lot less cat litter, one bag can last up to two months, making this a cost-effective option. It's also available as a subscription, so you never have to worry about running out.

Shop now: Pretty Litter Cat Litter, $22; prettylitter.com