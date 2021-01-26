Smelly Cat? These Cat Litters Will Help Stop the Stink

Aside from the soft snuggles and chill attitude, arguably one of the best parts of being a cat owner is that you don't have to take your pet outside several times a day for bathroom breaks. You can even leave your pet home while you're out without worrying about an accident on the carpet. Litter boxes make having a cat easy—and something to lord over parents of doggos.
On the other hand, litter boxes can make having a cat a little messy and smelly. In fact, the benefit of not having to walk your cat be quickly overshadowed by the chore of cleaning your cat's litter box (and the occasional odors that come from it). But having the right litter can help fix those downsides!
Fortunately, there are tons of cat litter options available. To help you choose the best kitty litter for your home, we've done the dirty work for you to round up the best cat litter options on the market. All you have to do is hit 'add to cart'!
This cat litter brand combines all the things you need or want in a cat litter into one product. It's got potent, all-day odor control and forms hard clumps that are easy to scoop up. Plus, it's 99.9 percent dust-free to help keep allergies in check.
Shop now: Dr. Elsey's Precious Cat Ultra Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter 20-Pound Box, $11; chewy.com
With a seven-day odor-free guarantee for your home, you can't beat Arm & Hammer Slide for stink containment. The bonus to having a clean-smelling home is that this cat litter is easy to dispose of without scrubbing and scraping. It slides out of the litter box right into your garbage can. Plus, it's 100 percent dust-free.
Shop now: Arm & Hammer Slide Cat Litter 19-Pound Box, $12; petco.com
Clumping cat litter is appealing because you only have to replace the litter that clumps after your pet uses the litter box instead of cleaning out the entire box to keep things clean. This cat litter is made with larger, high-quality clay particles that create large, dense clumps, which makes scooping them up and out easy and mess-free. It also fights orders and reduces allergens because it's 99.9 percent dust-free.
Shop now: Fresh Step Advanced Clumping Cat Litter 18.5-Pound Box, $16; amazon.com
This cat litter, dubbed the "world's smartest cat litter," changes colors so you can see if your cat is suffering from a urinary tract infection, bladder inflammation, urinary stones, and other issues. The litter uses ultra-absorbent and non-clumping silica gel crystals, which means you only need to scoop and the poop and empty it as little as once a month. Since you'll be using a lot less cat litter, one bag can last up to two months, making this a cost-effective option. It's also available as a subscription, so you never have to worry about running out.
Shop now: Pretty Litter Cat Litter, $22; prettylitter.com
As one reviewer put it, "This litter's name does not lie." With a multi-cat household, you need a dust-free, powerful odor-fighting litter that's easy to keep clean, and this one fits the bill. This product is not only good for you and your cats, but it's good for the environment—and it's flushable! Made from whole kernel corn and zero chemicals or perfumes, it is safe for your cats, your family, and the planet.
Shop now: World's Best Multi-Cat Unscented Clumping Corn Cat Litter 14-Pound Bag, $15; chewy.com
Smelly cat? This cat litter is for you. Activated charcoal keeps the stinkiness under control, and the added Febreze scent leaves behind a pleasant odor, so you don't have to get caught with a whiff of anything unpleasant. Fresh Step is clumping, so you just scoop the used litter out of the box and toss it (in the garbage, not the toilet).
Shop now: Fresh Step Scented Litter 14-Pound Bag, $11; amazon.com
For those that don't want cat odor but also don't want an artificial scent, Scoop Away Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter is your product. It's a super odor fighter but doesn't leave any fragrance that can bother sensitive noses. Thanks to its antimicrobial agents and ammonia shield, bacteria and odors are trapped, so you and your cat are left with a clean, healthy box.
Shop now: Scoop Away Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter 14-Pound Bag, $10; chewy.com
This cat litter is made from biodegradable and renewable wheat, so you don't have to worry about any harsh ingredients harming your cat or the environment. It's ultra-absorbent and does not contain any added dyes, perfumes, or dust. The eco-friendly ingredients combine to make this clumping unscented litter an odor-fighter strong enough for multiple cats while making cleaning a breeze with its flushable formulation.
Shop now: sWheat Scoop Multi-Cat Unscented Clumping Wheat Cat Litter 25-Pound Bag, $20; chewy.com
This cat litter is light on dust but heavy on odor protection. It uses activated charcoal and an ammonia blocker to keep your house smelling fresh for up to two weeks—without an artificial smell. It creates solid clumps that are easy to scoop up.
Show now: Tidy Cats Free & Clean Lightweight Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter 17-Pound Box, $21; chewy.com
Made with recycled paper, this litter is good for your home, the planet, and your cat. The recycled paper means no dust and no harmful ingredients, and it's gentle on your cat's paws. It also means the paper is diverted from landfills, making it a great biodegradable option.
Shop now: Purina Yesterday's News Non-Clumping Paper Cat Litter 30-Pound Bag, $23; amazon.com