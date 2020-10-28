The 11 Best Cat Brushes for Shedding You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now

If you don’t brush, you can expect to see more piles of hair on furniture—plus excess hair can cause knots and matting. Hairballs are pretty typical cat behavior, but an abundance of fur to clean can lead to some hairy (and possibly scary) situations for your cat. Lots of stray hairs left around the house can also flare up allergies for owners. Brushing your cat frequently will reduce the amount of shed hairs left in his wake and offer other great benefits the whole household can enjoy. Here are our favorite options for cat brushes, all available on Amazon.