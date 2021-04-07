The ToastyCat bed is more than just a perfect photo op—it's made of orthopedic memory foam that cushions your cat as she sleeps and conforms to her body, giving her the best cat nap of her life. Because the sides (or should we say crusts?) come up so high, your cat will feel comforted and protected as she hides away from the world. We can only imagine the bread-filled dreams cats have when they're curled up in this thing!