Cats Everywhere Are Loving The Necoichi Cat Scratcher, And It's Actually Adorable

Thankfully, the Internet has discovered the Necoichi cat scratcher, a minimalistic scratcher that doubles as a bed and keeps a low profile—perfect for the modern home. The circular shape is ideal for afternoon naps, and when she's ready to play, she can scratch to her heart's content. Even if she's a nibbler, you won't have to worry. The piece (yes, we're calling this a piece) is made from 100-percent recycled paper and non-toxic cornstarch glue. The scratching pad is reversible and replaceable, so even the most scratch-happy pet homes can rely on its longevity. And have we mentioned the sleek wood design that matches any home?