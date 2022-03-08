My Cat Is Obsessed With This Ultra-Cozy Shag Throw Blanket

While the $20 blanket isn't designed for cats specifically (it can be used by dogs, too), it's an ideal match for felines because its shag material makes it ultra soft, super warm, and ideal for kneading. The vegan fur is also meant to imitate the feel of a mother's fur coat, making it even more irresistible. I knew the moment that we took it out of its wrapping that Mim would claim it as hers, and I was right. When I placed the blanket in her pet hut, she immediately ran inside, gave it a few approving sniffs, and promptly settled in. Three hours later, she hadn't moved an inch.