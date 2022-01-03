The Internet Started 2022 Obsessing Over This Honey Pot Cat Bed, and We're Here For It

As the name suggests, this bed is designed to look like a spilled-over honey pot from the beloved childhood tale—it even has the word "Hunny" printed on the top. It's built like a cave, so when snuggled up inside of it, your cat (or small dog) can feel like they have their own private, safe space, while you get to enjoy the ridiculously cute sight. And the bed is ultra cozy, too, with plush fabric, velvety material, and a removable cushion.