I Tried This Mini Catio From Etsy—Here's What My Cats Thought

It arrives in a fairly thin box, requiring your expertise to assemble. One online reviewer noted that assembly took about an hour and a half, and the box didn't come with directions. We ran into this assembly issue as well but quickly found the instructions with a quick Google search. Once assembled, there's an approximately four-inch gap on either side of the solarium. The directions note it can be temporarily sealed with the included plastic and Velcro strips—which we opted to do.