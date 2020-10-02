8 Creative Cat Furniture Pieces for Any Space
Welcoming a pet into your home means purchasing toys, furniture, beds, treats, and anything that looks cute at the pet store. Those things add up, and soon that couch you so painstakingly picked out is overtaken with pet gear. The hunt for furniture that you—and your cat—can both enjoy can be tricky.
We’ve highlighted eight items that are built for comfort and provide plenty of space for playtime while blending in with home decor. From double-duty furniture pieces like pet beds tucked inside end tables and perches that look like wall art, to litter boxes hidden under tables, we give you permission to pamper your cat and yourself.
LURVIG Cat House
Treat yourself to a modern new end table and your cat to a cozy new snoozing spot. This cat house can be set up on the legs as an end table or nightstand, or it can be hung on the wall so your cat can always be close by.
Batton Litter Box Enclosure
You would never guess that this enclosure houses a litter box (unless you forget to clean it). This stylish enclosure hides the messes you don’t want to see, and it comes in either white or black and fits most litter box sizes.
MiaCara Lana Cushion
This faux-fur cushion looks beautiful in your home with a fluffy top and sturdy bottom to sit perfectly on a flat surface. The cushion is designed for cats, but we imagine small dogs would love to curl up on it as well.
Grinnell Paperboard Litter Box Enclosure
This litter box enclosure looks like a piece of furniture on first glance. With two doors that conceal the litter box, an open area to let your cat enter and exit with ease, and a scratchpad for kitty’s claws, it’s no wonder this has glowing reviews.
Hauspanther Raised Cat Bed and Side Table
All cats seemed to have adopted the “if I fits, I sits” motto when it comes to furniture, and end tables are no exception. This side table has a nest egg-style bed for them to lounge in while leaving you enough room for a few books, a candle or your phone. The metal legs prevent scratches, too.
PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge
The PetFusion has over 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. This versatile piece of furniture gives kitties a place to both lounge and play with a scratcher made of recycled cardboard and a curved design for ultimate relaxation. The PetFusion can either sit on the floor or be attached to the wall.
Grantham Wood Pet Crate
This small, cozy space with a removable cushion is perfect for your kitty to curl up in for afternoon naps and daydreams. This modern wood table with metal legs works in your living room, bedroom, or even balcony.
Floating Sisal Post
This floating post made of bamboo looks like a piece of art on your wall and gives your cat a place to scratch, perch, and climb without taking up any of your floor space. Reviewers say it’s easy to install and their cats love it.
