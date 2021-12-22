The 12 Best Cat Window Perches For Every Type of Kitty Loaf
Gone are the days of your kitty climbing the blinds and slipping off the window sill to sneak a peek of the wild outdoors. You can now stick or mount a cat window perch on your windows to allow your favorite feline a safe place to chatter at the window (and save your blinds).
Mental and physical stimulation is important for all cats, but especially indoor kitties that don't spend their days roaming the great outdoors. And a window perch may just do the trick, according to Samantha Bell, cat expert at Best Friends Animal Society. "Being up high and above the action increases a cat's confidence," she says. "Jumping up and down from the perch provides exercise, and windows can provide great visual enrichment for cats."
How to Choose a Cat Window Perch
A platform suspended by mere suction cups may sound like a nail-biting setup, especially if you have a feline or two with a few extra pounds. But with proper installation and consideration of weight limits, window perches are a safe buy. When in doubt, look for one that secures to the sill with hardware or one that isn't suspended at all. It doesn't hurt to test out the sturdiness by placing a stack of books on the perch to see if it will hold your cat's weight.
To introduce your cat to her new perch, Bell suggests enticing her with treats or a sprinkle of catnip. "Never force your cat to sit on the perch, or they may never go near it again," Bell says. "When you give cats choices and control, you're helping them live their best lives."
Whether your cat's idea of her best life is a snooze in the sun or an afternoon of bird watching, we've rounded up the 12 best cat window perches for every type of feline.
12 Cat Window Perches to Buy Now
Best on a Budget: Pefuny Cat Window Perch
The Pefuny cat window perch has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and is one of the most gifted cat window perches—and it's easy to see why. Its no-frills, space-saving design is easy to install and clean, all while not breaking the bank.
Pefuny Cat Window Perch
Best for Multi-Cat Households: EZ Window Mount Kitty Sill
Spoil your clowder of cats with this two-, three-, or even four-level window abode. Your cats won't have to fight over the best seat in the house—this perch has room to stretch, loaf, and share with feline BFFs. But, if they do still want to wrestle, this is the cat perch that will hold up to the rumble, says one happy cat parent.
K&H Pet Products EZ Window Mount Kitty Sill – Single-Level to Quad-Level
Best Heated: Thermo-Kitty Sill Perch
This cozy cat perch is for your kitty BFF who doesn't like feeling cold. When plugged in, the internal thermostat detects when the bed is in use, heating to your cat's body temperature. It comes with Velcro tape for securing to a window sill, but reviewers recommend forgoing the Velcro for a secure attachment by screws. Bonus: When it's attached to the sill, you can still open your window so she can feel the breeze in her whiskers while staying toasty.
K&H Pet Products EZ Thermo-Kitty Sill Cat Window Perch
Best for Large Cats: Kitty Sill Cat Window Perch
For big-boned kitties that need the space and not the heat, try the unheated version of the EZ Kitty Sill. When secured into the sill by screws, this elevated seat can support up to 40 pounds. Even without the added heat, the fleece and foam padding will keep your precious cozy.
K&H Pet Products EZ Kitty Sill Cat Window Perch
Best for Playful Kittens: Cat Window Hammock
The tent-stye design of this window hammock provides your little floof with a sense of security—and secures her from tumbling off when she's busy chasing her tail. The best part: As your little one grows up, the hammock can be reassembled for an open configuration.
CraftWithPuzzle Cat Window Hammock
Best for Senior Cats: Multifunction Indoor Window Perch
For the kitty that needs everything (don't they all?), this elevated bed also houses a cozy cat cave and stairs for difficult-to-reach places. It's the perfect option for the senior kitty in your life that can't pounce to her favorite mounted perch like she once could.
Multifunction Indoor Pet Multi-Level Bed Window Perch
Best Minimalist: Natural Wood Cat Window Perch
The neutral, clean design of this window perch compliments any home decor and gives your cat a cozy place to chatter at the birds. When she's all chatted out, we think your kitty will agree that the plush material of this elevated spot is perfect for a catnap.
Natural Wood Cat Window Perch
Best Modern: Furry Glam Window Hammock
The name says it all. While spendy, this modern cat window perch is swoon-worthy. From its curved design to its lavish materials, this self-proclaimed avant-garde perch is sure to be a hit among felines and humans alike.
Cato Furry Glam Window Hammock
Best for Cats That Like to Scratch: Window Scratcher Kitty Sill Cradle
This window perch will be your kitty's favorite spot in the house—a place to stretch, play, snooze, and scratch. Your cat will love tearing through the corrugated cardboard so much, she'll forget digging her nails into other furniture was ever a thing. When the cardboard bed can take no more, easily pop in a new refill for endless days of window sill lounging and scratching.
K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Window Scratcher Kitty Sill Cradle
Best for Cats With Anxiety: Hooded Fleece Perch with Window
If your cat has anxiety, this fleece-lined sanctuary could be his new happy place. The bed has a layer of orthopedic foam to cocoon your kitty and a peek-a-boo window for periodically checking on his human. With its ability to hold more than 60 pounds, you'll never stress over the sturdiness of this perch.
K&H PET PRODUCTS Universal Mount Kitty Sill Cat Window Perch 14 X 24 Inches Hooded Fleece with Window
Best for Box-Obsessed Cats: Penthouse Cat Window Perch
If your cat is the "if I fits, I sits" type, she's sure to love this window enclosure that kinda looks like her favorite box. It lives up to its penthouse name, too. It has all of the comfort and security of a tried-and-true cardboard box inside the lush penthouse, or your feline can choose to loaf in the sunshine atop her lofty domain.
K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Penthouse Cat Window Perch
Best for Adventurous Felines: Cat Solarium
When your home doesn't have space for a catio but your feline is meowing for more than a typical window perch, enter the cat solarium. This perch has it all and the creator thought of it all, too. The full package comes equipped with everything your cat needs to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of his home all year round, including a mesh screen, plexiglass attachments, and even a custom pillow.
Cat Solarium Conservatory Package